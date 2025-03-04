We are heirs and representatives of the Globalization, although its multiple effects and daily influences can go unnoticed. Could we live without chocolate, silk, tomato, or without the now forgotten sugar? As they would say in Mexico, where they know so much about the matter, ‘no way’.

This magnificent book … of the great Dutch historian Ulbe Bosma –How it is appreciated that it is not the work of fans Improvised, miracle dietitians, spiritualists or pseudoscientific – addresses the issue as appropriate. With a point of view capable of assessing the miracle, the human risk and experience, dangerous and fascinating, of a product of nature accrued in luxury, treasure and addiction.

Author

Ulme Bosma

Editorial

Ariel

Year

2025

Pages

488

Price

24.90 euros

It is a real history book, addresses the enormous complexity of the subject and translates it as corresponds to cultural experience horizons. Thus, it provides innumerable surprises. The author, without hiding an ethical position hostile to the recent action of large corporations of the sugar industry, advanced of a predatory capitalism, It reaches conclusions that, for some, will be surprising.

It has been protectionism, the involvement of industrial capitalism with states, which has produced distortions, nefarious effects, famines and disappearance of harmonious peasant communities – perhaps utopism has clouded him somewhat. In a well -argued trial, which is going through the narrative of the book as an arrow, he points out: «The history of sugar demonstrates again and again how Industrial capitalism has prospered thanks to the states, especially through rigid tariffs and generous export subsidies ”(p. 389).

In 1900 he had risen to 5.1. In 1990 we reached twenty kilograms per inhabitant and year

Figures, data and references explain our fans multiplied to sugar intake. In 1850 the consumption per capita planetary was 1.8 kilos. In 1900 he had risen to 5.1. In 1990 we reached twenty kilograms per inhabitant and year. We need to use our historical imagination to think that, not so long ago, sugar was a luxury. The taste for the sweet of humanity was specified in certain consumption, regional and social islands. The powerful corporate sugar industries, Anglo -American in an outstanding place, They turned their main product ‘into oil’.

The metaphor, not by appellant, is less effective, since it is a key merchandise with immense added value. By way of small narrative trials (the extensive notes can be consulted thanks to a QR code and a link) The fourteen chapters combine issues and chronologies. The first reveal the diffusion of sugarcane, from India to Central Asia, China, Japan and Taiwan, the Mediterranean, Spain and the Hispanic-Portuguese Empire of the Felipes in the Americas and Asia.

With the Dutch overseas expansion, which a copy of the Portuguese fundamental elements, the first sugar globalization, based on the presence of qualified teachers, the capital necessary to raise mills, The brutal exploitation of slaves in plantations Tropical such as those of the Brazilian East and the collusion between overseas companies and governments, open the way to a connected boom.

In the second part, determining facts in recent centuries, the development of beet sugar, saccharin or corn syrup, light a conclusion as provisional as evident. Overproduction, overexploitation and excessive consumption of sugar, expose the scope and limits of A love and hate relationship.