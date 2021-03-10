By Gérard Le Puill

While the deputies are currently debating the advisability, or not, of including in the Constitution that “the State guarantees the preservation of biodiversity, the environment and the fight against climate change”, we are approaching the date of the sowing of sugar beet, of which our country is the leading producer in the European Union. This year, producers will especially fear late frosts. But they will not have the same concerns as in 2020, when France was alone in Europe to prohibit the coating of seeds with neonicotinoids when sowing. The twelve other producing countries in Europe had requested, and obtained from the European Commission, an exemption allowing the use of this treatment against jaundice. Suddenly, this plant disease reduced yields by 30 to 40% in our country alone in 2020. The industrialists also gave the pretext to close four sugar production sites.

By this decision, the French government intended to satisfy associations which demanded the prohibition of this molecule deemed dangerous for bees when they forage on the flowers of plants thus treated. But the government, like its Minister of Agriculture Didier Guillaume, did not seem to know that beets never bloom between sowing in spring and harvest in October. To flower, it must remain in the ground for a second year, that of the rise to seed of biennial plants.

Very strict precautions for rapeseed

For the year 2021, Julien Denormandie, who became Minister of Agriculture in 2020 and an agricultural engineer by training, had the official journal of February 6 published the promulgation of the law of December 14, 2020 “allowing, under defined conditions, to ‘until 2023 use seeds coated with neonicotinoids for sugar beet crops only’. A supervisory board provided for by this same law and chaired by the deputy Grégory Besson-Moreau is at the same time “in charge of controlling the research and the implementation of alternatives to plant protection products containing neonicotinoids and the prevention plan of the sector”.

The minister’s press release specifies that “the decree also details specific mitigation measures for the following crops of corn and rapeseed which will be subject to an opinion from ANSES”. The agricultural press informs in this regard that crops such as wheat, oats, but also vegetable plants such as cabbage, which do not make flowers in the first year, may succeed beets in 2022. But we will have to wait until 2023 for potatoes and 2024 for rapeseed which blooms in spring. It is estimated that traces of neonicotinoids that coated only beet seeds in 2021 will have completely disappeared from the soil three years later.

In the press release from the Ministry of Agriculture, it is stated that “this jaundice crisis has weakened the entire sugar sector, leading to the risk of farmers abandoning beet in 2021 in favor of other crops. that the sector concerns 46,000 jobs including 25,000 farmers and 21 sugar factories. The objective of safeguarding the sector has been achieved since professionals have announced 2021 beet sole forecasts, the evolution of which remains similar to those known since 2028, thus guaranteeing the sustainability of the sector on the national territory in 2021 ”, adds the ministry’s press release.

In a personal comment at the end of the press release, Julien Denormandie declares in particular: “I had promised the beet growers that I would not let them down. It’s done: they will be able to continue their culture while limiting the impact on pollinating insects as much as possible. It was a challenge for our sovereignty that we took up because 2021 could have been a devastating year for the sector if the producers had not planted beets as they will be able to do. Collective work continues, in particular in terms of prevention and the search for alternatives ”.

The reduction in areas limited to 5%

For its part, the General Confederation of Sugar Beers welcomes the decree taken by the government but “deplores the severe restrictions imposed on the following crops which will impact good agronomic practices”. However, the profession prefers to welcome the Minister’s decision by affirming that “this exemption was eagerly awaited by beet growers who had an urgent need for it to protect their beets and maintain their surfaces”. She estimates that sole will only decrease by 5% this year compared to the average for previous years, while it would have fallen by more than 30% if the ban on neonicotinoids had been maintained in 2021.

In France, a ton of beet produces 160 kilos of sugar on average, while the pulp that remains after the extraction of this sugar is recycled in livestock feed. Between spring sowing and harvesting in fall, beets also capture more carbon than most crops and, moreover, are a good head of rotation before wheat sown in fall. As an added advantage, the leaves are left on the plot when harvesting and run away by plowing when sowing wheat. They are thus transformed into fertilizing organic matter which also continues to increase carbon storage in the soils.

But an entire sector had to be endangered by a Franco-French decision, more electoral than based on scientific criteria in 2020, so that we were led to draw the conclusions the following year. A lesson must therefore be drawn from this affair: in this Europe of free competition, without customs tariffs between member countries, washing whiter than white in a single country is a losing-losing calculation for the economy of that same country. It is therefore better to continue producing beet sugar in France rather than renewing the unfortunate experience of 2020 in our country alone. Because reducing the importance of this crop would also help import more cane sugar from Brazil and elsewhere, which would result in an increase in deforestation in the Amazon.

It remains to be seen what proportion of deputies and senators will be aware of all this in the context of the current parliamentary debate.