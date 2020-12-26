The entire format was changed after a fight with Sunil Sugandha Mishra has said during a recent conversation that the format of the show had completely changed since the dispute between Kapil and Sunil Grover. He and the rest of the cast felt that their journey in the show would end there. After the departure of Sunil Grover, the entire format of the show was changed and it was being started afresh.

‘All our dreams were broken in one stroke’ Sugandha further says, ‘Everything had changed due to the dispute between Kapil and Sunil. Even our hard work got a break. We had a lot of dreams about the show, but it felt like the dreams broke in one stroke. That day was very emotional and we were very sad.

‘No intention of returning with Kapil’ Sugandha says that she has no intention of making a comeback in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. She says, ‘I have no plans to go to that show. I am now shooting for an upcoming comedy show on another channel. I am very busy these days because we have to be on the shoot all day.

The year 2017 was tough for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Kapil Sharma’s entire team was shattered one by one after a plane fight with Sunil Grover. After Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar to Sanket Bhosle and Sugandha Mishra left the show. Kapil’s displeasure with Sunil Grover is understandable, but the rest of the crew never discussed why he left the show. But now three years later, Sugandha Mishra has revealed the reasons that forced her to leave Kapil.