Hospital where victims were taken: at least ten people died and 71 others were injured in suicide bombing in the Afghan capital| Photo: EFE/EPA/STRINGER

At least ten people died and another 71 were injured this Friday (29) in a suicide bombing committed in a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan.

At the time of the terrorist attack, hundreds of faithful were gathered for the usual prayer of the day, which could make the total number of victims higher.

The attack took place at the Khalifa Sahib Sufi mosque, west of the Afghan capital, around 4:20 pm (8:50 am GMT), when a terrorist detonated the explosives he was carrying, local police chief Hafiz Omar told EFE.

Authorities, however, have not given a definitive version of what happened or the causes of the explosion.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told Efe that so far ten deaths have been confirmed as a result of the attack.

A hospital source, who requested anonymity, told Efe that 50 people were injured, and the Italian NGO Emergency, which has one of Kabul’s main hospitals, said on Twitter that it had treated 21 wounded.

Images posted on social media, attributed to the moment after the explosion, show dozens of injured people, bathed in blood and with torn clothes, leaving a building in search of help. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Today’s explosion, which takes place on the last Friday of Holy Week of Ramadan, is another painful blow for the people of Afghanistan, who continue to be exposed to incessant insecurity and violence,” lamented the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for the country, Ramiz Alakbarov.

“It is inconceivable that civilians are attacked indiscriminately while carrying out their daily activities, meeting to pray, going to school or the market, or on their way to work”, he condemned.

At least two UN staff and their families who were inside the mosque at the time of the attack were “directly affected”, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in another statement, without providing further details.

The Taliban government’s top spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, condemned the attack on Twitter and said that such “brutal attacks” are the work of people who “do not belong to our nation or Islam”, and promised that “soon” the culprits would be killed. will be captured.

This Friday’s case came amid a bloody wave of attacks in Afghanistan, which in recent weeks have left dozens of dead and wounded in attacks on mosques, transport and teaching centers.

Also on Thursday, two simultaneous attacks took place in the country, with explosions on buses bound for rural areas of Mazar-e-Sharif, capital of the northern province of Balkh. The balance was ten dead and 13 wounded.

The double attack, claimed on Friday by the jihadist group Islamic State, is part of the campaign it calls “revenge of the two sheiks”, launched 15 days ago by the organization’s new spokesman, Abu Omar al Muhager, in reference to the death. of the former leader and one of the group’s spokespersons.

In addition, last week, an attack on a mosque in northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province killed 33 people and injured dozens.