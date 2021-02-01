The FDP, the Left and the Greens are taking legal action before the Federal Constitutional Court. The new electoral law is to be stopped before the general election.

Berlin – The three opposition groups FDP, Left and Greens reached on February 1st before Federal Constitutional Court Lawsuit for the new one Stop suffrage. The new regulation was decided in October. The FDP parliamentary director Marco Buschmann explained the background to the lawsuit: The grand coalition is operating “political self-service” with the law. The three political groups also moved temporary legal protection. When Karlsruhe will decide is still open.

The FDP, the Left and the Greens see the Union benefit from voting rights

in the Center of Opposition Criticism is the provision contained in the law that three overhang mandates will not be compensated in future. In particular, the Union benefit, complain FDP, Left and Greens. In addition, the law does not create legal clarity, said Greens parliamentary director Britta Haßelmann. “Such a one arbitrariness must not be approved. ”In addition, the three parliamentary groups fear that the new regulation by no means the The aim will serve to downsize parliament. In this respect, the law is a “proverbial sham,” said the Left MP Friedrich Straetmanns.

With the new law should also be more Overhang mandates can be offset against list mandates from the same party in other federal states to a limited extent. The aim of the reform is to avoid excessive enlargement of the Bundestag through overhang and equalization mandates. For future elections from 2024 onwards, the number of constituencies should also be used reduced from 299 to 280 which should reduce the number of overhang mandates. These arise when a party receives more direct mandates than it would be entitled to based on its second share of the vote.

Suffrage lawsuit by the FDP, the Left and the Greens – decision before the federal election?

The three opposition factions had submitted its own draft reform last year, but could not prevail against the governing parties. FDP, Left and Greens now hope that the Federal Constitutional Court before the federal election on September 26th decides on the lawsuit.

The representative of the three parliamentary groups, Sophie Schönberger, pointed out that the disputed regulation is not about the election itself, but about the subsequent one Allocation of mandates go Therefore, the court could make a decision relatively shortly before the election on September 26th. Should Karlsruhe overturn the new right to vote, the old regulation would apply again until a new one is decided. (dpa / jh)