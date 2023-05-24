Stock market, US debt bends Europe: Milan -1.8%, gold rises

Difficult session for the European stock exchanges, with investors unnerved by the lengthening of time for an agreement on the American debt and worse-than-expected data on UK inflation and German business confidence. Milan loses 1.8%, worst among the European listsLondon 1.5%, Paris and Frankfurt 1.4% while futures on Wall Street are down slightly.

Eurozone bonds are also sluggish, which recovered the losses of the first part of the session with the exception of the British Gilts, whose yield jumped by 11 basis points to 4.26%. The Btp-Bund spread is little moved at 186 basis points while the yield on our ten-year bonds stands at 4.322%. Raw materials (-1.6%), banks (-1.8%), autos (-2.1%), luxury and clothing (-1.7%) are among the worst-performing sectors, according to the Stoxx indices.

Risk aversion leads investors, who fear new tightenings on rates by the ECB and the Boe, towards gold (+0.9% to 1,975 points). Oil also rose (+1.54% to 73.9 dollars a barrel the WTI) while gas fell again (-0.7% to 28.9 euros per megawatt hour). In Piazza Affari the banks are sinking with Bper (-4.5%), Mps (-4%) and Banco Bpm (-3.8%), together with Leonardo (-4.3%) and Pirelli (-4%). Mediobanca, on the other hand, holds (+2%) thanks to a plan that remunerates shareholders beyond market expectations.

