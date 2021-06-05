We may feel frustrated and suffer from mood swings at one point or another due to life fluctuations, hormones or poor nutrition, and there are foods that affect our mood, whether positively or negatively, but good nutrition helps manage our mood problems and maintain our emotional stability, and the website “Onlymyhealth” monitors Some food choices that will regulate your long-term emotional health and manage those mood swings.

The following are foods that improve mood:

lentils

If you are feeling down or experiencing mood swings for days or months, you can eat lentils as they are rich in all the B vitamins, protein, iron, fiber, zinc, magnesium and other mood regulators you are looking for.

The B vitamins in lentils facilitate communication between our nerve cells and low levels of these vitamins can lead to depression and other mood disorders. According to the seventh day.

eggs

A good source of choline, which helps produce neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and others that boost your mood, eggs also contain the added power of omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and magnesium, which should reduce your overall anxiety. Eggs are also a good source of protein, vitamin D, and B vitamins. 12, all the things you need to control depression.

sweet spicy

Sweet peppers are an excellent source of vitamin A and C, potassium, iron, folic acid, and fiber. They are also rich in antioxidants. Studies have shown that vitamin C helps improve mood as it regulates the formation of neurotransmitters.

probiotics

They are beneficial bacteria that are abundant in yogurt. Probiotics are good for your gut health and can go a long way in relieving depression because there is research that proves that the gut and the brain share a unique connection.

sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are full of vitamin B6 and C and fiber which are all associated with mood-enhancing properties and help keep depression and mood swings at bay.

ghee

Adding a little ghee to your meals can achieve many health benefits, it is known that ghee heals the digestive system, which leads to better digestion and supports our mood.

dark leafy vegetables

Like spinach and kale, they are rich in vitamin B, iron and fiber. Iron and vitamin B help us produce more energy that leads us to feel positive and improve our mood.