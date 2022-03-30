He let himself go to a long interview, the actor Totò Cascio is suffering from a rare condition that made him almost blind

The actor Totò Cascio he moved everyone with the story of his condition. He suffers from a rare disease, which is leading him to lose his sight: retinitis pigmentosa. It is a rare condition that affects 1 in 3,000 people.

He became famous in the television world after his participation in the program Maurizio Costanzo Show. At just 9 years old, Totò Cascio conquers the Italian public with his interpretation in the film New Cinema Paradiso by Giuseppe Tornatore. The film makes him internationally famous and leads him to conquer the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in the supporting category.

In subsequent years, the actor plays co-star roles in several films. His last screen appearances date back to 2014, in the film Protagonists forever and to 2021 in the short film With open eyes.

Recently, after the release of his autobiography “The glory and the test”Totò Cascio indulged in a long interview, talking about the health problem that afflicts him and that he has changed his life.

I am almost completely blind and I could no longer hide myself. I can see the lights, I can sense if the windows are open in a room, but today I am quite autonomous. After years of working on myself, I have learned that victimhood is of little use. When I was still a child, someone around me began to notice that something was wrong with my eyes.

The diagnosis, made in a major treatment center in Switzerland, left no way out: retinitis pigmentosa, a serious eye disease that leads to progressive loss of vision. At first I ignored the problem, hiding, which I did until I decided to ask for help and get treated.