From: Carmen Mörwald

There is rarely friendship between climate activists and drivers. Moritz Riedacher reports the “uncontrollable anger” that greeted him. It made him sick.

Kassel – The so-called climate adhesives of the “Last generation“ always cause a stir with their road blockades. One of them was Moritz Riedacher: He traveled through Germany as an activist for two years until he arrived winter The ripcord was pulled in 2023. The reason for this is that the climate protest “damaged him psychologically,” as he himself explains. One incident still weighs heavily on him today.

Attacked and kicked with pepper spray: Former activist describes mental stress

In conversation with Bild.de Riedacher says: “During a road blockade last September, a driver attacked me with pepper spray and kicked me. I simply couldn't muster up the courage to expose myself to such uncontrolled rage.” Physical attacks like these are not uncommon: in Berlin an angry driver grabbed two activists by the hair and dragged her off the road.

“The constant aggressive reactions from drivers have put more and more psychological and mental strain on me,” said the former activist. “There was also the exhaustion due to the many trips throughout Germany.” Loud Bild.de He took part in a total of 60 road blockades and got stuck 25 times. As climate-Kleber, he became one of the most prominent faces of the “Last Generation” over time.

After the incident, it became increasingly difficult for Riedacher to calm down. “For many nights I didn’t get any sleep. Whenever I fell asleep, I woke up with nightmares,” he says. The experiences on the street caused him “suffering and torment”. Today, however, the 27-year-old is doing well again: “Fortunately, I pulled the emergency brake in time and sought professional help.” He continues to support the goals of the “Last Generation”.

Activist who no longer wants to be an activist: Riedacher continues to campaign

Riedacher has given up his existence as a climate gluer, but not his vision for the future. He reports that he wants to get into politics and run for the Animal Protection Party in the Stuttgart local council election. The “Last Generation” is also taking a different path: in the future they want to forego sticking campaigns and road blockades and instead rely on “disobedient assemblies”.

Activist Moritz Riedacher is no longer a member of the “Last Generation” because the climate protest has “mentally destroyed” him. © Eva Manhart / dpa

As an activist, Riedacher received numerous advertisements. He was also sentenced to several months in prison by the district courts in Stuttgart, Heidelberg and Heilbronn. He was only able to pay his high fines with donations via the “GoFundMe” portal, which earned him the nickname “Bettel-Moritz”. If he hadn't paid off the whopping 18,000 euros, he would have gone to prison. (cln)

