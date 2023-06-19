Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella they are the couple of the moment within “The house of the famous Mexico”Whether it’s a simple game or strategy, the public is very aware of the “romance” that is emerging between the 29-year-old Mexican transgender influencer and the 35-year-old former Peruvian soccer player with Italian descent. Last night, after the elimination of Sofía Rivera Torres, They starred in a loving moment when they kissed each other on the mouth.

Prior to the gala for the second elimination of “The House of Famous Mexico”, Wendy and Nicola promised the public that if they saved Poncho de Nigris and Sergio Mayermembers of “Team hell”, they would kiss. By receiving fewer votes, the television presenter Sofía Rivera Torres (wife of the also TV presenter Eduardo Videgaray), had to leave the most famous house in Mexico.

And as promised, Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella kissed in front of the cameras in the fourth hell, in the presence of the other members of the “Team Hell”: Sergio Mayer, Poncho de Nigris, Emilio Osorio and Apio Quijano, who while watching this long-awaited moment, simulated with their fingers having horns on their heads.

“We are going to give this piquito kiss because they saved Sergio and Poncho, we told all the people, our public, our fans, that if they were saved, we were going to give a piquito kiss,” said the member of “The losses”.

The kiss of Wendy Guevara and Nicola in “The house of famous Mexico”

Wendy Guevaraoriginally from León, Guanajuato, one of the favorites to win “LCDLF”, promised that if for the next nomination, the public saves one of the members of “Team hell”, Nicola will kiss him on one of his buttocks. “hahaha Nicola doesn’t look very punished, he quickly says yes haha”, “that Nicola is going to fall because he is going to fall”, “the others plotting and they having fun”, “I love this team”, “I join this ship” , “Marlon: ‘how can this event be'” and many more, are the comments from users of social networks.

Many people have asked what will Marlon Colmenarez think, who has a loving relationship with Wendy Guevara, although they are not boyfriends as such. It should be remembered that a few days ago, the Venezuelan model, singer and influencer flew over “The House of Famous Mexico” aboard a helicopter to throw flowers and some instant soups. Users of social networks mentioned that to “mark her ground”, given the approach that Wendy is having with Nicola.

