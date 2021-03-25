The blockage of the Suez Canal helped oil tanker owners out of losses by increasing the cost of shipping in all directions, but did not keep the price of black gold … Having soared by 5% a day earlier, the price of Brent crude oil again rushed down on March 25, falling by 4% to $ 61.4 per barrel. The closure of an important transport artery had a short-term effect in maintaining oil prices. Analysts predict a greater decline in oil prices due to a fundamental factor – the third wave of coronavirus in the world.

Big nuisance

It may take several weeks to eliminate the accident in the Suez Canal. On March 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned about this. The Dutch company Boskalis, which deals with this problem, set a deadline of a couple of weeks.

The super-large container ship Ever Given ran aground on March 24 in the southern Suez Canal and blocked the movement of ships. It was reported that the vessel was turned by the current across the aisle, creating a plug of hundreds of ships. The container ship 400 m long and more than 50 m wide was on its way from China to the Dutch port of Rotterdam.

The Suez Canal is an important artery for the delivery of oil from the Middle East to Europe and the United States, as well as for the transport of oil products to Asia. According to the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA), the route through this channel accounts for 10% of the world’s oil shipments and 8% liquefied natural gas (LNG). According to Bloomberg, as of today and on March 25, about 185 ships await crossing the canal.

Tankers, which had accumulated at the entrance to the Suez Canal, began to deploy bypassing through Africa, noted Oleg Bogdanov, lead analyst at QBF. Despite this, it is obvious that the situation is temporary and and what long-term effect on the economies of different countries will not have , only some companies will suffer losses, he concluded.

– Russia as a whole did not suffer damage. The damage was incurred only by individual Russian manufacturers, whose cargoes were stuck in the Suez Canal in the aggregate for $ 160 million. But this is not too large an amount to talk about damage to the country, added Natalia Milchakova, deputy head of the Alpari IAC.

The blockage of a major transport artery helped oil tanker owners recover from losses, Bloomberg reported. Their profit reached $ 626 per day.

The Suez Canal incident also triggered a 6% rise in oil prices. March 24 quotes soared to $ 64 per barrel per day, according to data from the London stock exchange ICE. The truth is already a day later, on March 25, the price of black gold began to decline again – the price fell by 4% , reaching $ 61.44 per barrel at 18:50 Moscow time.

A number of media outlets on March 25, citing information from the Suez Canal Administration, reported that the cargo ship was partially moved from its place and the fairway was vacated. The plug on the canal has become a short-term factor in the rise in oil prices, noted the head of the analytical department of AMarkets Artem Deev.

The situation will not affect the availability of general-purpose goods, household appliances and electronics, since there is no shortage of these products in the world, Artem Deev believes.

– The channel is already partially accessible for shipping – an interruption in supplies for two days cannot create problems with the access of goods in the world, – he concluded.

Saw the threat

However, Western security experts have already warned that, amid tensions between Iran and the United States, idle ships could be easy targets for attacks … “All ships should consider adopting high alert if forced to remain stationary in the Red Sea or Gulf of Aden,” warned private naval intelligence firm Dryad Global.

– This version – a strike on the stuck ships – is indeed considered by some as a possible response from Tehran for what is happening with Iranian tankers moving towards Syria. But such a development of events seems unlikely – Orientalist Roland Bidzhamov told Izvestia.

Rather, these are fabrications of committed experts who view everything in an anti-Iranian way, he added. Iran also conducts its ships through the Suez Canal, and it is not profitable for Tehran to shoot itself in the foot, the analyst concluded.

The situation does not affect oil prices so much, experts say. Fears of a weak recovery in demand amid the third wave of the pandemic turned out to be more important for quotations than the accident in the Suez Canal , noted Artem Deev. In what follows, one can expect that commodity prices will continue to decline , the expert noted.

As Izvestia wrote, the growing third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe has already played a role in the decline in quotations … Earlier, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the deterioration of the situation with the coronavirus in the region. A new wave of the pandemic has already been announced in Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary. Also, lockdowns have been introduced in Germany, Italy and France.

It makes investors doubt about the imminent overcoming of the coronac crisis and the recovery of demand for energy and the suspension of the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in a number of European countries. Already about 20 states have abandoned the use of the drug due to the possible occurrence of thrombosis in vaccinated. Therefore, the third wave of coronavirus in the world in the near future will remain a fundamental factor of pressure on oil prices, experts say.