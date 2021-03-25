The Suez Canal, one of the world’s main waterways, has been blocked. The Ever Given, one of the largest container ships in the world, was sailing through the canal, en route from China to the Dutch port of Rotterdam, and got stuck, plugging the canal. Bad weather in the area and some technical problem seem to have been the cause of this incident.

There was an immediate paralyzing effect on the global logistics chain, and oil prices have risen. Some specialists had already warned of the risk of suffering this type of mishaps due to the unbridled growth of the shipping fleet and the operational problems that these ships (megavessels) could suffer.

Innovation at the service of the economy



One of the main characteristics of technical innovations is that they optimize processes, reducing times (production, transport, distribution) and spaces and lowering costs.

Although one can speak of an incipient globalization of the economy during the first European overseas expansion (15th and 16th centuries), the industrialization process that took place in the 19th century meant world integration on a scale never seen before.

This first wave of globalization occurred between 1850 and 1914, a time of radical political, economic and, of course, technological transformations. The American historian Daniel Headrick speaks of the instruments of Empire, pointing out the influence of technological development and its practical application in the consolidation of a global economic system.

In this globalizing process, which has been asymmetric and uneven, the following also acted as catalysts:

-The consolidation of the imperial elites (financial, commercial and military).

-Deepening the international division of production, following Ricardian-type schemes.

In that period, economic growth accelerated at an extraordinary rate. So did world trade, which grew at an average rate of 5% per year. In the same way, the economic and social inequality gap worsened, both in the countries that were advancing in their industrialization, and in those that were subjected to the colonial yoke.

The telegraph: the internet in the 19th century



When we talk about globalization, we also talk about the progressive fall of costs in all possible areas. A good example of this is found in the aspects related to information and transaction costs. The Finnish historian Yrjo Kaukiainen demonstrated the relevance of the telegraph in lowering these costs (around 1870).

For example, a communication sent from London to Bombay in 1820 took about 145 days to process and be published. By 1870 the duration had been reduced to just 6 days on average. The Suez Canal was one of the factors that facilitated this formidable reduction.

Having up-to-date information in near real time allowed a more efficient deployment of an embryonic global logistics chain. The emergence of international monetary systems, such as the gold standard, also contributed to the boost in international investment.

The great advances made in other transport sectors (rail systems) or the development of new and better techniques (eg in the chemical industry) continued to deepen the innovations of the Second Industrial Revolution.

The invisible industry



Among the great advances that facilitated the international spread of industrialization are the major transformations in the maritime transport sector. Professors Stig Tenold, Gelina Harlaftis and Jesús Valdaliso pointed out the global relevance of this industry, which is little studied and known at a general level despite its vital importance for the functioning of the economy.

Between 1850 and 1900 there was a gradual transition from sailing to steam. The application of cutting-edge technological advances, such as the improvement of engines, the incorporation of propellers or the construction of metal hulls, allowed the speed and load capacity of ships to be multiplied. Again, we are talking about the emergence of economies of scale.

In 1910, the speed of a two-screw freighter was at least three times that of a sailing ship. Also the load capacity was multiplied by at least four in that same period. Greater load capacity and higher speed implied a very significant drop in transport costs. Freight rates fell steadily, nearly 50% on average between 1870 and 1910.

Shipping companies grew in importance, becoming the spearhead of the great economic powers of the time. In the same way, shipping conferences began to proliferate, restrictive agreements between shipping companies, which guaranteed oligopolies in the maritime transport sector.

The Suez Canal, closer, faster



After 10 years of work, in 1869 the Suez Canal was opened to navigation. This pharaonic work was the result of an extraordinary mobilization of international capital and local labor.

The French economics historian Hubert Bonin studied the business structure and financial mechanisms used by the promoters of the work, especially Ferdinand de Lesseps, to carry out this extraordinary engineering project. A project that also involved a large debt on the part of Egypt in the purchase of shares of the Universal Society of the Suez Maritime Canal.

The work was conceived to allow direct maritime communication between the Mediterranean and Asian markets, where the great European powers had important investments placed.

The canal ensured a rapid and relatively safe passage to India, eliminating the need to circumnavigate the African continent. As a result, the duration of these large transoceanic crossings was significantly reduced.

The parties agreed to freedom of navigation through the canal, which was a great contribution to humanity as a whole.

Suez, closed due to political crisis



The blockade of the canal during the first Suez crisis (1956-1957) proved its relevance in the global logistics chain. In a turbulent political context, it was the first time that navigation was generally closed. This first closure meant a restructuring of the maritime routes, which also implied an important change in the naval industry.

The political instability in the Middle East led many shipping companies to begin to propose changes in their fleet, increasing the volume and cargo capacity of ships. This was especially relevant for oil companies.

The subsequent blockade (1967-1975) continued this trend, in a context of progressive expansion of container technology.

These crises significantly enhanced the role of the Atlantic African ports, which received a significant volume of diverted traffic. Large ports of call located on the route between South Africa and Europe, such as those of Dakar (Senegal) and Las Palmas (Canary Islands) benefited from this blockade, increasing their operational and logistical capacity in an extraordinary way.

In fact, its port communities managed to maintain part of the diverted traffic once the activity in the canal was reestablished. Efficiency in the services provided, and relative institutional stability played essential roles for this.

If the opening of the Suez Canal clearly favored the integration of the international economy in the last third of the 19th century, the incorporation of the Panama Canal in 1914 represented a new turn of the screw in commercial globalization across the oceans. But that is already the subject of another article.

