The Suez Canal Authority decided to seize the huge container ship Evergiven, which ran aground last month in the waterway and disrupted navigation there for six days, until the ship’s operator pays compensation of $ 900 million.

The government-owned Al-Ahram newspaper reported, today, Tuesday, that Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Authority, said, “The Panamanian vessel Evergiven was seized for failure to pay an amount of $ 900 million.”

The newspaper added that the compensation amount included “the value of the losses caused by the delinquent ship to the Authority, as well as the flotation and maintenance process, according to a court ruling issued by the Ismailia Economic Court.”

On March 29, the head of the authority announced, “the resumption of navigation traffic in the Suez Canal after the authority’s success in its capabilities in salvaging and floating the container ship Evergiven.” The ship ran aground on March 23 and stopped in the width of the Suez Canal, disrupting navigation in both directions.

The vessel, which was 400 meters long, 59 meters wide and with a gross tonnage of 224,000 tons, was on a voyage from China to Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The disruption of navigation led to traffic congestion in the canal and the formation of a long queue of more than 420 ships. However, on April 3, the authority announced the end of the navigation crisis and the crossing of all waiting ships. The Suez Canal is a vital facility of great importance to Egypt, which, according to the authority, lost between 12 million and 15 million dollars of its revenues daily due to the disruption of the transit movement.