Take out Ever Given sooner. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and the shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation work with this premise, which chartered this container ship that has remained crossed by sea since early Wednesday morning and that collapses all freight traffic by ship between Asia and Europe.

The rescue operation of the Ever Given, 400 meters long and 59 meters wide, transported 224,000 tons of merchandise on its route from China to the Dutch port of Rotterdam. it happens in principle to refloat it. To do this, the banks of the canal will begin to be emptied at the scene of the incident, so that the tugboats can take it to the center of it, where it is about 20 meters deep.

It should be remembered that the maximum draft of the container ship is 15 meters and it is heavily loaded. In this way, the SCA estimated that it will be necessary remove 15,000 to 20,000 cubic meters of land from the water. And it is that the banks of the canal are not vertical, but rise in ramp from the bottom to the edges. As explained by the president of the SCA, Osama Rabie, they will have to achieve a depth of between twelve and 16 meters in the area so that the ship can be refloated,

The body responsible for the sea route has indicated that work in the area continues in cooperation with the Dutch rescue company Smit Salvage – contracted by the shipping company. Osama Rabie has emphasized that efforts “are carried out according to the highest maritime safety standards“And” taking into account various factors, including the nature of the terrain, the presence of clay and the safety distance between the freighter and the dredge, “reports Europa Press.

For the rescue operation, the arrival at the area of two heavy duty dredgers and four excavators Large size. The Baraka 1 tugboat operates alongside them, the largest in the area, with a pulling power of 160 tons.

Likewise, according to the SCA, the United States has offered to collaborate in the rescue work of Ever Given, which this organization appreciates and highlights as “a good initiative that confirms the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.” Washington’s offer has not been the only one received by the Egyptian body that also added by extension all the support provided from different nations and companies and reiterated its utmost interest in “ensuring regular world maritime traffic in the Suez Canal as soon as possible”.

Mohab Mamish, advisor to Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al Sisi, on port matters, explained to AFP that navigation would resume “in 48 or 72 hours at most ». “I have experience in a number of salvage operations of this type, and as the former president of the Suez Canal Authority I know every inch of the canal,” added Mamish, who oversaw the recent widening of this highly frequented sea lane.

However, hours before the Dutch society Smit Salvage warned that the operation could last “Days, even weeks”. This company has extensive experience in marine rescue. Among others, it has participated in rescues as complicated as that of the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk and that of the Italian cruiser Costa Concordia.

For the rescue and to get the Ever Given to sink less in the water is also being studied dload part of the containers. This would be a major undertaking and would require the cooperation of another vessel equipped with a crane large enough to reach 60 meters high from the container ship or helicopters that would lower the metal containers to shore, an extremely slow and costly operation.

Millionaire traffic



The blockade of the Suez Canal, one of the main commercial arteries worldwide, prevents the daily transit of goods valued at around 8,231 million euros, which is equivalent to about 343 million euros per hour, according to estimates by the firm Lloyd’s List. Specifically, the daily transit of goods through this sea route is estimated at about 4,300 million euros in the west direction and 3,800 million euros to the east.

According to London-based Lloyd’s List, about 200 ships are blocked at the two ends of the canal and in the waiting area located in the middle of the route known as the Great Bitter Lake (Great Bitter Lake). This has caused long delays in deliveries of oil and other commercial products.

For this reason, the shipping giant Maersk and the German Hapag-Lloyd indicated that they were contemplating diverting their ships and pass through the Cape of Good Hope, a detour of 9,000 kilometers. This would increase the duration of the voyage by an additional ten days when skirting the African continent.

About 19,000 ships have crossed the canal in 2020, according to the SCA, an average of just over 51 ships per day. According to AFP, an Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty report on the maritime security stresses that “the Suez Canal has an excellent balance of safety as a whole, and navigation incidents are extremely rare, with 75 incidents in the last decade.”

In this sense, the British journalist Rose George, author of a book on maritime transport, this one «Contributes 90% of everything» what we “need and are therefore fundamentally dependent” on it. According to her, “more than two-third of maritime accidents are due to human error.”