More than 150 ships were standing on Thursday waiting for the gigantic cargo ship Ever given out of its jam, stranded in the middle of the crucial Suez Canal in Egypt; one of the main commercial routes in the world, blocked for more than 48 hours by this monster four blocks long.

The container ship grounded and was completely crossed, covering the entire width of the channel, and unable to move. And the saga unleashed all kinds of jokes, when a small bulldozer approached the canal stuff in an attempt to help move the skyscraper-sized mass.

The unusualness of the situation mixed with the seriousness of the painting gave rise to a succession of memes and funny comments.

According to official information, a sandstorm in the Canal that joins the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea and shortens the trade route between Europe and Asia caused the container ship to be blocked on Tuesday at the southern end of the road. Although there is also talk of the possibility of an electrical blackout on board. But the company that manages the ship, BSM, denied this information.

Rescue units immediately went to work to unlock the ship and unblock the passage, but until Thursday the efforts seemed futile. Eight tugs were attempting to move the vessel which has a cargo capacity of 224 thousand tons and 400 meters in length and where they could fit inside up to three soccer fields

A little humor

The “rain” of memes did not wait after the dissemination of the images of the small excavator trying to unlock the gigantic ship.

From ironic images showing how only two men and an excavator try to unlock the ship, to references to Covid-19 (which show the ship as if it were the virus and the workers who try to tow it as the people who want to walk freely and without fear to the pandemic), memes have spread the internet making fun of the situation.

A user appreciates that thank God that day “I decided to take the Panama Canal.”

But if you talk about memes, the most famous without a doubt was the one that shows the fictional British spy, Austin Powers, trying to make a U-turn in a very narrow corridor.

Freighter in the Suez Canal: memes Wit and humor in the networks

Consequences of traffic jam

The traffic jam will bring bad news for Ever Given owners. They might have to face millions of dollars in insurance claims, mainly due to damage to the ship and claims from other ships for the delays that are causing them to deliver the merchandise, which, in many cases, is perishable food and would spoil if they do not arrive on time.

Also the costs of the salvage: if it ends up proving that it was not just an accident but something that could have been avoided, the expenses should be absorbed by the owners of the Ever Given.

According to Reuters, the ship is owned by the Japanese company Shoei Kisen KK, and the company’s insurers would have to face claims from the Suez Canal Authority for the loss of income from at least 30 ships that are delayed. and they cannot deliver their goods.

Marcus Baker, global head of shipping and freight at insurance brokerage Marsh, further emphasized the issue: “If there’s a constant backlog of ships, there are massive problems in the supply chain.” Baker told Reuters.

In addition to the regular ships that transport goods such as perishable food, it was also reported that about 20 oil tankers are affected by the jam.

A busy route

The Suez Canal is a 163 km long canal on the coast of Egypt, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea and streamlines the shipping trade between Europe and South Asia. Its route allows ships to navigate there and therefore avoid having to skirt the African continent. 12% of world trade transits its waters.

Although it has restrictions on the sizes of the boats that can sail it, they are less rigorous than those of the Panama Canal.

During the whole of last year 18,829 vessels transited the waters of the Suez Canal, with 1,170 million tons at cost and this generated income for Egypt of more than 5 and a half billion dollars.

This same Thursday, new maneuvers will be attempted to unlock the boat, with an “elite rescue squad” that joined from the Netherlands, as confirmed by the authorities.

