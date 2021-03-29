D.he efforts to tow the Ever Given in the Suez Canal are increasing – but this also applies to the effort and price. This Monday, another heavy tractor from Italy and a second large sand dredger from Cyprus are expected at the site of the accident. At the same time, preparations are being made to unload the first containers from the forecastle.

Christoph Hein Business correspondent for South Asia / Pacific based in Singapore.

Since the attempts at liberation expected by the Egyptians failed at the weekend, there are many indications that the ship of the Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen may block the canal for more than a full week. The shipowners themselves give a glimpse of the expectations with their route instructions: AP Møller-Mærsk explains that they have now sent 15 ships on the long detour around the Cape of Good Hope. Assume the route is just as long as the delay in the canal. Almost 400 ships are currently stowed there – normally 50 can navigate the waterway every day. Until this traffic jam is resolved, it will take an additional week after Ever Given has been recovered.

The problem barrel is overflowing

This means that the costs for the global economy are increasing every hour. “The problem is that the blockade in the Suez Canal is causing the barrel to overflow. The interruption in supply chains since the beginning of the year (too few containers, semiconductors) could cost real growth in world trade 1.4 percentage points, or around 230 billion dollars, in addition to the closure of the Suez Canal, ”warn analysts at Allianz Insurance. “Initial calculations show that traffic to the west is worth around $ 5.1 billion a day, and that to the east is worth $ 4.5 billion. According to our calculations, each week the closure should cost the annual growth in global trade between 0.2 and 0.4 percentage points, ”they continue with a view to the direct consequences of the blockade by the 400-meter-long large freighter.

The blockade costs the canal operators themselves around 15 million dollars a day in fees. “The whole thing is a heavy burden on the already stretched supply chains that have just recovered from the coronavirus consequences. If it takes weeks, it should turn into what we call a catastrophe, ”warns Rahul Kapoor, responsible for maritime trade at IHS Global Insight in Singapore.

Those involved in the recovery see the greatest chances for a tow attempt on Tuesday, when a higher tide is expected. The Ever Given rests at the front and back, as the actual channel of the canal is relatively narrow – the slope angles of the banks are not very steep compared to the draft and width of the giant ships of the gold class. While the stern with propeller and rudder was already exposed on Saturday, the bow continues to cause problems: It is said that there is not sand under it, but rock.

Preparations for container unloading

The experts from the Netherlands and Japan have repeatedly pointed out that unloading the containers in order to take pressure off the ship would be difficult and tedious. One problem is the necessary special crane, another the storage facility on the bank. Helicopters may have to be used. After the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered the preparations for this on Saturday, there are many arguments in favor of starting work on Tuesday at the earliest. If a tow attempt fails after the ballast water and fuel have been drained and the bow has been dredged around the clock, even on Monday evening, the blockade could then drag on for days – the ship is loaded with more than 18,000 containers. The salvage companies initially spoke of wanting to remove around 600 from the forecastle.

The condition of the hull and the effects of the towing and dredging tests are currently under constant review. It has since emerged that one of the ballast tanks in the forecastle is damaged. The machine and rudder, however, are ready for operation, explained the ship manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), who is responsible for technology and crew. Of course, engineers and divers checked on site whether the enormous forces caused stress cracks in the hull.

But not only the ship, but also the behavior of the bridge crew is checked. Trackers refer to maneuvers before entering the canal, but also to deviations from the narrow ideal line there, which are classified as “strange”. However, there should have been very strong gusts during the passage during which two pilots were on board. An outer surface of the ship of around 10,000 square meters, which is hit by strong winds, also raises the question of the reliability and maneuverability of the 224,000-ton giant ships for use in narrow waterways in such a narrow fairway. The Ever Given and a comparable ship had also suffered accidents on the Elbe.