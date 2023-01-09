The ship MV Glory of the Norwegian company Leth, which transports over 65,000 tons of corn from Ukraine to China, was put back to sea after running aground in the Suez Canal. This was announced by the authorities of the Suez Canal.

The Norwegian cargo ship ran aground in the stretch of sea linking Asia to Europe sailing south “near Alaqantarah,” the shipping company informed on Twitter. Now “MV GLORY has been refloated by Suez Canal Authority tugs. 21 southbound vessels will begin/resume their transits. Only short delays expected,” reads the last post.

In 2021. in a similar accident, the 400-metre-long, 220,000-ton cargo ship “Ever Given” ran aground blocking the canal for six days and disrupting global supply chains with repercussions that lasted for months.