He added in a statement that the Authority is studying the extent of the impact of the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea on the navigation movement in the canal in light of some shipping lines announcing that they will temporarily divert their flights to the Cape of Good Hope route.

In this regard, he pointed out that 55 ships were diverted to transit via the Cape of Good Hope route during the period from November 19 until today, Sunday, which is a small percentage compared to the crossing of 2,128 ships during that period.

Rabie explained that the Suez Canal witnessed the crossing of 77 ships today, with a total net tonnage of 4 million tons, including some ships belonging to shipping lines that announced temporarily diverting their flights from the Suez Canal.

According to the statement, the ship MAERSK SAIGON, the ship CMA CGM CHRISTOPHE COLOMB, and the ship MSC FABIENNE crossed today as part of the southern convoy, in light of the presence of these ships in the Red Sea region before the announcement of the intention of these shipping lines to divert their flights to the Cape of Good Hope route.

The Chairman of the Authority stressed that the Suez Canal will remain the fastest and shortest route, as savings rates for flights heading through the Suez Canal between the continent of Asia and Europe range from 9 days to two weeks, according to the ports of departure and arrival.