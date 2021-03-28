TDespite some small progress, the container ship “Ever Given” blocking the Suez Canal is still stuck. A representative of the Japanese owners of the ship, Shoei Kisen, told the Japanese newspaper “Nikkei” on Sunday night. Although the rescue team had successfully made the rudder operational, the ship did not budge, the spokesman said. The hopes for a liberation of the 400-meter ship on Sunday had diminished over the course of the night.

The operation to float the “Ever Given” with 10 tugs was timed for the rising tide. According to the spokesman for Shoei Kisen, the task is more difficult than expected.

“The tugs started pulling at 3:45 pm local time, but the ship did not move. Initially the work should take two to three hours, but the tugs continued to move at different angles until midnight. ”Two other large tugs are on their way, but their arrival is delayed. “You probably won’t get to the site until Sunday evening,” Toshiaki Fujiwara, the company’s senior managing director, told Nikkei.



In the coming days it will be decided whether the ship has to be unloaded in order to make a salvage possible.

“When we begin an operation to remove the cargo, it will be on Monday at the earliest,” Nikkei quoted the owners as saying.