They managed to move it, but the “Ever Given”, the huge freighter the size of four football stadiums, is still stranded in the Suez Canal and would need at least three days to get out of there, and unblock the vital commercial route, in Egypt. How to do it?

The ship was “reoriented 80%” in the right direction after being completely traversed last week, being stranded almost a week ago for reasons that are not yet clear: a technical failure, human error or a violent storm of sand that pushed the ship to shore and caused it to run aground.

The closure of the canal, key to international trade between Asia and Europe, caused a wave of millionaire losses, and also promises a barrage of lawsuits against the shipping company that owns the ship.

To finish taking the ship out, the tide now needs to help. When the water level rises again, work will continue to move it. Normalization of circulation is not expected for three and a half days.

The location of the ship as seen from a satellite image. Photo: AP

“The stern of the ship moved 102 meters from the shore, when before it was only four meters,” said Ossama Rabie, president of the Canal Authority, quoted in a statement.

The person in charge explained that navigation would resume “as soon as this operation ends to fully relocate the ship, which will be directed later to a waiting area“in order to free the passage of the canal, where they expect a total of 400 ships.

“The teams in situ carried out technical checks and ensured that the motor the ship was working, “Rabie explained.

Shortly before, a spokesman for Shoei Kisen, the Japanese company that owns the ship, assured that the ship had “turned”, but I was not totally afloat again.

v 1.5 Ever Given situation

in real time The situation in the Suez Canal SourceVesselFinder

Infographic: Clarion

Three and a half days

The traffic of the more than 400 ships that are waiting to cross the Suez Canal will take “three and a half days” to fully unblock, the head of the canal authority told a local television station.

According to Admiral Osama Rabie, “the canal will work 24 hours after the ship is re-floated.” It will take “around three and a half days” for all waiting ships “to cross the channel,” the Egyptian official told Sadaa al-Balad, without specifying when the incident would be concluded.

How to move the boat?

Efforts to relocate the container ship stranded in the Suez Canal have been partially successful, but much remains to be done to fully free it.

The Ever Given, operated by the Taiwanese company Evergreen Marine, is the length of four football fields and was just across the southern end of the canal since Tuesday.

Along with tugboats, dredgers have been digging up sand and mud under the bow of the ship.

These dredgers are a familiar sight in the Suez Canal, says maritime expert Sal Mercogliano, and are used to dredge continuously the waterway to keep it navigable.

“Big machines dig into the water and basically scoop the dirt out of the bottom, which can then be deposited on the ground.”

Ship tracking software shows on Monday that the stern of the ship has successfully moved off the western shore, but with the bow close to the eastern shore.

The Ever Given and the ships that seek to move it. Photo: Reuter

A group of tugs remained in position around the ship on Monday.

They have been using cables or by standing directly next to the affected ship, attempting to free it.

If efforts to free the bow of the ship continue to prove difficult, another option would be remove fuel, water and cargo.

Draining the fuel from the ship’s tanks would help, but is unlikely to be sufficient without other load-lightening measures.

A ship the size of the Ever Given can carry up to 20,000 twenty-foot containers and an operation to remove them with a crane would be a great challenge.

Aside from the difficulties associated with getting suitable cranes close enough to the ship, the process could cause damage and even unbalance the boat.

“They would have to bring in large floating cranes, but whatever is done right now would have to determine how it would affect the stability of the ship,” says marine expert Sal Mercogliano.

“In the worst case, breaks in half due to (uneven) weight distributions “.

With information from RFI and BBC News

