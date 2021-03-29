The head of the Suez Canal Administration, Osama Rabia, hinted at the culprit of the six-day blockage of the waterway. He stated this at a press conference, reports TASS…

He assured that the investigation will identify those responsible for the accident and determine the parties who will pay compensation. At the same time, the Suez Canal was not involved in the accident and is considered the affected party, Rabia added. At the same time, the department is exploring the possibility of providing incentives for shipping lines.

“Strong winds have never closed the channel. Yes, that could have been the factor that led to the accident. But do not forget that the first person in charge and the one who manages the ship is the captain, ”said the head of the Suez Canal Administration. He recalled that the pilot performs an advisory function, and the final decision rests with the captain.

Earlier, Mohab Mamish, adviser to the Egyptian president for the development of seaports and the Suez Canal, announced that navigation on the Suez Canal had resumed. Rabia argued that it was planned to remove the congestion from the ships in three or three and a half days, in connection with which the channel would work around the clock.

Long-term management of the Taiwanese Evergreen Group, the giant ship Ever Given ran aground on 23 March in the southern part of the Suez Canal, which has no backup. It followed from China to Rotterdam (Netherlands). Previously it was reported that the container ship accidentally deviated from the course due to strong winds.