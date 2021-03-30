The ship ‘Ever Given’, stranded in the Suez Canal. STR / EFE

The blockade of the Suez Canal for a week as a result of the grounding of a container cargo ship is revealing of the fragility that surrounds globalization, specifically its main vector, the international trade in goods. This channel, through which 12% of world trade crosses, is part of one of the most important trade routes in the world. Containers transported by ships similar to Ever given they are the main architects of the expansion of global trade. Its standardization has allowed, in addition to increasing loads, an important simplification and cheaper transport.

The immediate consequences of this blockade, and the wait for more than 360 vessels, have already been perceived in the increases in the prices of some raw materials, oil more explicitly, or in the increase in demand for the containers themselves. The significant delays resulting from diversions, for example through South Africa, are already being felt in the prices of other goods. But the most significant impact is the broadening of uncertainty about the dynamics of globalization itself.

Now, to the sources of mistrust generated by the protectionist policies of some governments or by the limited functioning of arbitration bodies such as the WTO, episodes such as the one in recent days have been incorporated. To the collapse in the volume of trade that has occurred since the financial crisis of 2008, there is now added the need to reduce uncertainty in logistics and production decisions of multinational companies. If the fragmentation of the manufacturing processes of these companies had already been questioned by the incentives of the Trump Administration to repatriate investments, the pandemic has renewed in some industries the fears of excessive dependence on production centers abroad or on transport systems not directly controlled.

The efficiency of production and distribution processes may suffer as a result of the perception of this vulnerability in supplies, moving from production processes in real time to more prudent approaches, less dependent on sole suppliers, and with a greater role in inventories . It is important that after the experience in the Suez Canal, alternative and complementary routes and means of transport are reviewed. The badly damaged confidence in multilateralism is at stake again. And in it the trade of goods is essential. If to the already existing threats to global economic recovery are added those that accentuate global introspection, the result will be less well-being. At least while the system gets stronger.