The head of the Suez Canal Administration, Osama Rabia, estimated the financial losses from blocking traffic by the grounded container ship Ever Given, according to him, they could reach one billion dollars. It is reported by Reuters…

“Estimates, God willing, will reach a billion dollars,” Rabia said on the air of Sada al-Balad TV. He clarified that this amount includes the cost of refloating the vessel.

The long-term container ship Ever Given, under the long-term management of Taiwan’s Evergreen Group, ran aground on 23 March in the southern part of the Suez Canal, which has no backup. He followed from China to Rotterdam (Netherlands). Previously it was reported that the container ship accidentally deviated from the course due to strong winds. On March 29, navigation on the Suez Canal resumed.