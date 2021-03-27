Navigation on the Suez Canal still blocked in the middle of the operation to dislodge the gigantic container ship that has remained crossed on the sea lane since early Wednesday morning and that collapses all freight traffic by ship between Asia and Europe.

The company to whom the ship’s owners Ever Given have commissioned the rescue of the ship, Royal Boskalis Westminster, have warned that it will take “several days or even weeks” to free the canal through which containers with a value of more than 8,000 million euros pass through every day.

Thus, some shipping companies alternative routes are already being considered in the face of the economic consequences that will produce the blocking of the merchandise. Saudi, Russian, Omani and American tankers meet more than 100 ships near the southern and northern entrances to the Egyptian Suez Canal.

However, it seems that waiting for the reopening of the Suez Canal is perhaps the best option for international shipping companies, because navigating the Cape of Good Hope route would add more days to navigation and increase the cost of the entire system.

The canal is a major route through which oil flows from the Persian Gulf region to Europe and North America. According to estimates from the market research firm Kepler, the tankers now parked in front of the canal, in addition to those expected to arrive in the next few days, carry around 10% of the world’s oil consumption per day on board.

The three largest exporters of crude oil and petroleum products through the Suez Canal this year, according to Vortexa estimates, are Russia with 546,000 barrels per day, Saudi Arabia for 410,000 barrels per day, in addition to Iraq, which exports about 400,000 barrels per day. day through the Egyptian channel.

On the other hand, India tops the list of the largest importer of crude and petroleum products through the Suez Canal with 490,000 barrels per day, followed by China with 420,000 barrels per day and South Korea with 380,000 barrels per day.

Satellite photo showing the Suez Canal, the area where the MV Ever Given ran aground and about 300 ships immobilized at both approaches / AFP

China, one of the big losers



For China, this is a uniquely vulnerable situation. Unlike the United States, which is a net exporter of crude, the Asian country imports nearly three-quarters of the oil it consumes, as well as about four-fifths of the iron ore it uses to fuel its hectic pace of construction. infrastructure, not to mention most of the exports of goods that it uses to earn foreign exchange to pay for these commodities. All of the above makes China particularly vulnerable to maritime blockades.

However, the owner of the container ship that has been blocking the Canal since Tuesday assures that he is confident that the ship will be unblocked this Saturday night, although until now there has been talk of days or even weeks to carry out the operation.

“We are removing sediment with additional dredging tools,” Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company Shoei Kisen, which owns the ship, told a news conference on Friday.

Chart illustrating the dimensions of the stranded container ship MV Ever Given and the Suez Canal where it is stuck / AFP

It is unlikely that the EverGiven will be able to continue sailing once it is refloated due to the damage it may have suffered, as it will have to be towed to the nearest mooring, which will be the port of Sokhna, located 20 kilometers south of Suez, or the port of Port Said, located 100 kilometers to the north.