Maximum tension in world trade. Navigation in the Suez Canal remains blocked in the middle of the operation to unblock the colossal container ship Ever Given that remains crossed in the sea lane since the dawn of Wednesday and that collapses all the traffic of merchandise by ship between Asia and Europe.

The Ever Given left China for Rotterdam with a gigantic load of 20,000 containers and some 220,000 tons of weight. It is almost 400 meters long (length from bow to stern), like almost four football fields, 59 meters wide and 15.6 meters deep.

These impressive figures have once again reactivated the debate on risks presented by these ‘mega-ships’, which in recent years have been the option adopted to transport a greater number of containers from different companies and in a single run and, thus, lower the cost of fuel prices. In return, this trend has forced many ports and terminals to invest heavily in their infrastructures in order to handle such sizes and remain competitive.

Time is running out to solve the ‘traffic jam’ that, according to calculations by the credit insurance firm Euler Hermes, could cost world trade between $ 6 billion and $ 10 billion for each week of immobilization. For this reason, Saudi, Russian, Omani and American oil tankers are already considering alternative routes.

The company to whom the owners of the ship have entrusted the rescue of the ship, Royal Boskalis Westminster, has warned that they will need “several days or even weeks” to free the channel through which about 50 freighters with containers with a value of more than 8,000 million euros pass each day.

In total, the figure represents 12% of world cargo and oil tanker traffic. And until last Thursday, some 165 vessels were waiting to transit this strategic sea routeSince its culmination in 1869, it has become the only place where goods travel directly between Europe, the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean and the countries of Asia-Pacific. In other words, a strategic and unique commercial enclave.

Faced with the option of looking for an alternative route, experts point out that waiting for the reopening may be a better option for international shipping companies, because navigating through other available routes such as the Cape of Good Hope, would add more days to navigation and increase the cost of the entire system. It should not be forgotten that the ships that pass through the Suez Canal, which has a length of 193 kilometers, take only ten to twelve hours to cover that distance.

The canal is also an important enclave through which flows Petroleum from the Persian Gulf region to Europe and North America. According to estimates from the market research firm Kepler, the tankers now stationed in front of the canal, in addition to those expected to arrive in the next few days, carry around the 10% of the world’s daily crude oil consumption.

Against this background, the impact has been immediate on the evolution of raw material prices in recent days, especially in black gold, with strong rises and falls that reached their maximum expression on March 24 with a sharp 6% rally for a barrel of Brent, of reference in Europe, and also for the futures of the West Texas, a benchmark in the US.

It is true that prices came from falling 5.9% the day before, and that they fell another 3.8% on Thursday. But the tension reappeared in the market as traders realized that the operation to unblock the Ever Given would take longer than expected. Thus, the price of Brent rose again on Friday by almost 5% to $ 64.57, while West Texas rose 4.12% to touch the $ 61.

The comings and goings in prices not only affect the evolution of economic indicators such as inflation and, therefore, the pocket of consumers. They can also pass a serious economic bill to the big oil exporters. According to Vortexa estimates, the largest ‘sellers’ of crude oil and petroleum products through the Suez Canal are Russia, with 546,000 barrels per day, Saudi Arabia for 410,000 barrels per day, in addition to Iraq, which exports about 400,000 barrels per day through the Egyptian channel.

On the other hand, India tops the list of the largest importer of crude and petroleum products through the Suez Canal with 490,000 barrels per day, followed by China with 420,000 barrels per day and South Korea with 380,000 barrels per day.

Satellite photo showing the Suez Canal, the area where the MV Ever Given ran aground and about 300 ships immobilized at both approaches / AFP

For China, this is a uniquely vulnerable situation. Unlike the United States, which is a net exporter of crude, the Asian country imports nearly three-quarters of the oil it consumes, as well as about four-fifths of the iron ore it uses to fuel its hectic pace of construction. infrastructure, not to mention most of the exports of goods that it uses to earn foreign exchange to pay for these commodities.

Chart illustrating the dimensions of the stranded container ship MV Ever Given and the Suez Canal where it is stuck / AFP

The owner of the container ship ensures that he trusts that the ship will be unlocked this Saturday night, although until now there has been talk of days or even weeks to carry out the operation. “We are removing sediment with additional dredging tools,” Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company Shoei Kisen, which owns the ship, told a news conference on Friday.

However, it seems unlikely that the Ever Given will be able to continue sailing once it is refloated due to the damage it may have suffered, as it will have to be towed to the nearest mooring, which will be the port of Sokhna, located 20 kilometers south of Suez, or the port of Port Said, located 100 kilometers north.

A challenge for Suez



According to data from the Suez Canal Authority, some 19,000 ships crossed this route last year, with a net tonnage of 1.170 million tons. It was the second highest load in the history of the Canal. Therefore, the ‘break’ these days is a challenge for this 2021 to exceed the 2020 figures.

In this sense, the experts warn not only of the invoice that the megacarrier insurer will have to assume for the damage to the ship, but also of the wave of claims that it will have to face if the Suez Canal Authority decides to claim. Something that will surely also be done by the companies that keep their merchandise on the ship and that, in the best of cases and if they have not been lost or damaged, will arrive late at their destination. The same as those of the rest of the boats that wait for the rescue operation to be resolved as soon as possible.