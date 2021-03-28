Now that the stimulus plans approved to deal with the effects of COVID-19 looked set to boost world trade after the 2020 crash, the crisis of the ship stranded in the Suez Canal has exposed the weaknesses of global chains supply and the limits of the current distribution model. Freight costs have tripled, deliveries are being delayed and rising inputs threaten to carry over to prices.

“World trade shows signs of reactivating after the deep crisis caused by covid-19, but the recovery remains uncertain.” This was warned at the end of 2020 by the World Trade Organization (WTO) that, after the fall in the volume of merchandise exchanges of 9.2% last year due to the effects of the pandemic, it was confident of a rebound in trade of 7, 2% for this year. Provided, of course, that the recovery was not hampered by new waves of infections or delays in vaccination or unexpected events – related to weather or infrastructure – that interrupted the global supply chain. That is precisely what happened this week with the blockade of the Suez Canal, one of the main world maritime routes, after the ship ran aground Ever given in its waters last Tuesday.

“It is not strange that a ship embarks in Suez, it is something that happens almost every week,” says Carlos Arias, CEO of the gateway terminals in APM Terminals in Spain and for 10 years head of Maersk operations in the Mediterranean, including the Suez Canal. “The strange thing is that it takes so long to solve the problem because they have the necessary means and experience to do so,” he says. Maritime transport accounts for between 70% and 80% of world trade, according to data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, and according to 2019 data, 13% of that trade passed through the Suez Canal .

It is the main route of trade between Asia and Europe, although the busiest routes are those that pass through the Strait of Malacca, the center of intra-Asian trade, and through the English Channel, through which 400 ships pass every day, although smaller dimensions.

The German insurer Allianz published a report on the situation in the Suez Canal on Friday, in which it estimated weekly losses for world trade between 6,000 and 10,000 million dollars (between 5,090 and 8,485 million euros) and calculates that it will subtract between two and four tenths from the annual growth of trade, provided that the incident is resolved —they emphasize— in a maximum of one week.

However, the significant thing Allianz says is that “the blockade of the Suez Canal is the last straw in world trade.” Since the beginning of the health crisis, global supply chains have been hit hard. First because of the stoppage of production, then because of the enormous demand for medical supplies and that derived from the increase in digital commerce. In addition, various weather events have disrupted the production of raw materials and components, such as the polar cold wave in Texas in February.

It is not a minor factor for world trade. WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala gave an example this week during a webinar: Pfizer’s vaccine has 280 components that come from 19 different countries. If the supply of any of these components is significantly delayed or slowed down, the manufacture of the vaccine stops.

Another example is the United Kingdom, where car production fell by 14% in February due to new customs procedures, restrictions derived from the pandemic but, above all, due to the lack of components – mainly, the deficit of semiconductors. and problems in global supply chains.

Since the beginning of the year alone, supply chain problems – ranging from shortages of containers to semiconductors – could have an impact on world trade of 230,000 million dollars (about 1905,293 million euros), according to Allianz. Delivery times for Europe of goods from Asia are now longer than during the peak of the pandemic and this is beginning to have an effect on the prices of inputs, as has already happened with the price of oil, which may end up shifting to inflation in the coming months.

It is not easy to respond to a crisis of these characteristics. “To say that the current commercial conditions are difficult would be an understatement,” pointed out the World Maritime Council this week, which ensured that the capacity for stranded vessels is practically non-existent and even worse is the supply of containers, which does not directly exist. “Every ship that floats is right now in the water,” confirms Carlos Arias. “Even those with low efficiency due to their energy cost are transporting loads,” he says.

It is not surprising that, in these circumstances, the price of maritime freight has skyrocketed, as explained by Romualdo Alvargonzález, president of the Ership Group. “Last year, the pandemic plunged the price of freight, which began to rebound later with the news about vaccines and the prospects for a recovery in activity. Since the beginning of the year the trend has accelerated and freight prices are now three times higher than at the beginning of the health crisis ”, he points out. The Baltic Dry Index (BDI), one of the benchmark indicators for analyzing the evolution of maritime freight, has gone from 628 points in mid-March 2020 to 2,178 at the end of last Friday. As a consequence of the Suez Canal crisis, the BDI fell 200 points last week.

The consequences for consumers of the Suez Canal crisis remain to be seen. Even if the lock of the Ever given it is resolved quickly and traffic resumes this week, the destination and stop ports will inevitably be congested, given the limitations of space and personnel to carry out the unloadings. The logistics of the distribution is organized by weeks, which means that there are thousands of empty trucks in the ports pending to receive and deliver the corresponding loads. Which shows that although the economy is increasingly digitized, the model only works if the products manage to be transferred from one place to another.