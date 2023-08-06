The head of the authority stated that it is scheduled to start immediately facilitating the movement of navigation in the Suez Canal from the south convoy from the branch of “Km 61 Canal Numbering”, provided that the passage of ships is secured with the help of warning buoys that surround the site of the sunken locomotive until it is recovered..

The head of the authority confirmed that the navigation movement in the canal did not stop from the direction of the north, as all the convoy ships crossed and were not affected by the accident, while the remaining ships of the southern convoy will be regularly transiting within two hours at most..

Lieutenant General Rabie indicated that the efforts of the marine rescue team succeeded in rescuing 6 members of the crew of the sunken locomotive, and they were taken to the hospital to check on their health condition and that they are all stable, while the search is still underway for one of the crew members, who is still missing..