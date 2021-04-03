Abdullah Abu Deif

Lieutenant-General Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, announced today, Saturday, that all ships waiting for the shipping course of the canal have been crossing the canal, since the accident of stranding of the giant Panamanian container ship, EVER GIVEN.

Lieutenant General Rabie pointed out that the total number of vessels awaiting the Great Lakes region and the northern and southern entrances to the canal since the Panamanian ship’s stranding accident reached 422 ships with a total net tonnage of 26 million tons, stressing that the Authority’s success in crossing such a number of ships and huge loads in record time It is considered a new achievement that adds to the authority’s ability to manage emergency situations and deal with crises.

The head of the authority stated that the navigation reports record, today, Saturday, the passage of the last group of 61 ships waiting since the accident, and the channel also receives 24 new ships from the ships that want to cross the canal after the regularity of navigation in it, bringing the total number of vessels crossing today, Saturday, 85 ships.

The head of the authority stressed that the work did not stop even for a moment to ensure that all the waiting ships crossed the navigation channel and received requests for new ships to cross, praising in this regard the efforts of all the movement management men and the guides and their prominent role in maintaining the regularity of the navigation movement in the canal.

It is worth noting that the navigation traffic of the canal, today, Saturday, records the crossing of 85 vessels, with a total net tonnage of 4.2 million tons, and the number of vessels crossing from the north direction is 35 vessels with a total net tonnage of 2.7 million tons, and from the south direction 50 ships pass through the new shipping course of the canal , With a total net tonnage of 1.5 million tons.