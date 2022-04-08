The music made in Peru continues to give something to talk about. the local pool luck championwho recently played at the The Drums concert in Lima as opening act on Saturday, April 2, are inspired by the experiences of adolescents for their new album “The world is a horrible place with beautiful details”.

YOU CAN SEE: The Peruvian band Life of Padre releases its new single “Noexistentes”

With whom does Suerte Campeón collaborate on this album?

After the three singles released in 2021, the Peruvian band presents this second album to its followers. The production includes 10 songs with national collaborations such as Charlie Parra and international collaborations such as Los Planetas, La La Love You, Karl Neudert and Axolotes Mexicanos.

“The sound evolution on this album has taken an important step due to the new members of the band and their influences, which range from guitars, bass with fuzz, synthesizer arrangements, more dynamic drums and vocal harmonies that resonate like soccer songs. . This album is a combination of classic intense emotions of a teenager in the school stage, from being in love and being cheesy to bringing to the present child traumas that influence the decisions of the present, ”said the group through a statement.

The album is available on all its platforms from April 1.

The Peruvian band, which opened The Drums’ last show in Lima, released their new album shortly before. Photo: Luck Champion

YOU CAN SEE: 6 Voltios returns to the music industry with their new album “From the Attic”

What do the members of Suerte Campeón say about this new album?

“This range of feelings and experiences do not cease to have the essence that characterizes the Peruvian quintet, laughing at oneself, seeking to see life in a simple way and hoping that all problems will pass to feel good again,” commented the members of the band in the same statement.

With this album, Suerte Campeón continues the story of the boy that his previous album reflected. This fictional character has grown and matured: now he is aware that he needs to fight with a harsh reality that is full of unfortunate situations.