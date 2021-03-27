The Navarra Arena in Pamplona hosted the first Spanish Championship of 2021. That place was precisely the last place where a champion was crowned (Suárez vs El Quaissi was played in Castrourdiales in August, which ended with no champion and no champion). As chance would have it David soria the National super welterweight champion was raised in February 2020 and a year and a month later he lost it. The applicant, José ‘La Sombra’ Suero, snatched that belt from him. A counterattack in the third round ended the fight and elevated the Hispanic-Dominican category.

The contest was short-lived, but it was very interesting. Suero surprised the champion. He went out to command, the hallmark of the Navarrese. Despite this, Soria landed the best shots. In the third round, the ‘Hell’ took the initiative and when he entered to lock the visitor against the ropes he found a right of the candidate that sent him to the canvas. The blow was accurate and did not allow Soria to recover. The ‘Shadow’ had been the second rival for the local (he was able to do a good preparation), he came under cover and uncovered in the best way.

A brave Perez Whip falls to Lynn

The Spanish weekend in England was not good. Ardy Rodríguez fell this Friday and this Saturday it was the turn of Sebastian ‘Whip’ Pérez. The 24-year-old Basque suffered the same fate as the Madrid-born and fell to the points. In his case, his executioner was the undefeated Louie Lynn, who defeated him by unanimous decision (98-92, 100-91 and 97-93) to take the WBC International Silver from the pen.. The Spanish was brave accepting to go up two weight categories (he was national and European Union champion in the rooster) and to do it against a puncher. That courage he also taught in combat. He came out to resist the first air of the Englishman, who put up a lot of blows. Whip resisted with a high guard and tried to get his work out.

Pérez wanted his experience to be key and he had to extend the fight. Did. From the fourth round Lynn slowed down a bit and then Renteria’s emerged. He began to lock Lynn up and get more work done, but his English was very good and answered in long bursts whenever he could. As the assaults passed, the Spanish got better. He barely cut weight and was 100% physical. In the final part he was better, he connected important hands, but none that changed the course of the fight. Brave, as always, but could not return with victory.