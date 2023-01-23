The Merklin Association of Friends of the Organ of the Region of Murcia (AMAORM) and the Department of Culture of the Murcia City Council organize a new edition of the cycle ‘Sound the organs’. It will once again bring together prominent performers of national and international prestige in the city. Its program will cover the entire year 2023 with more than a dozen classical music concerts on the organs of the churches of El Carmen, San Miguel, San Juan de Dios, Las Anas, Virgen de la Huerta hermitage and in the Cathedral of Murcia.

The activity was presented this Monday in the Corregidores Hall by the Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex and by the president of AMAORM, Carlos Rafael Pérez. Rex highlighted the importance of an event “which is recognized in Spain as an example of promoting organ music and which also contributes to spreading the organ heritage of the municipality, as well as its conservation.” Also. He thanked the organizers “for the dissemination work they carry out and their care so that the city’s organs continue to play, which is why they have the strong support of the Department of Culture.”

More than a dozen concerts



The first concert of this cycle will take place next Tuesday, January 31 at 8:30 p.m., in the church of San Miguel, by Roberto Fresco, titular organist of the Cathedral of Santa María la Real de La Almudena. The program will continue on February 16 with the performance of Vicenzo di Betta in the church of San Juan de Dios. On March 16, José Luis Echechipía will be in the church of Carmen, while on April 14 and 21 it will be the turn of Carlos Rafael Pérez in the Virgen de la Huerta hermitage.

As part of the Murcia Tres Culturas Festival, on May 18, the performance of Las Ministriles de Marsias will take place in Las Anas. In June, on the 15th, the Schola Gregoriana de Murcia and Javier Sáez will offer a concert in the church of San Miguel. Already in October, on the 19th and 20th, the Iglesia del Carmen will host the Satoka Kawagoe concert, giving way to the month of November when the International Cycle will take place with the Merklin organ of the Cathedral as the protagonist and whose program will be announced later. .

‘The organs sound’ will culminate in December with the interpretation of Benatzi Bilbao in Las Anas. Access to the concerts will be free. A novelty that the organization is introducing is the holding of ‘online’ meetings with the invited organists, a few days before the concerts are held, with the aim of bringing the performers closer to the interested public, making known their vision of organ music, as well as explanations and comments on each organ and the program that they will develop.