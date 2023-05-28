The British court ordered on Friday that a trial be held in January against the editor of the British tabloid newspaper The Sun, who was sued by the English actor Hugh Grant for illegal information gathering.

Grant, 62, known for movies like “Love Actually” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” accuses The Sun of hiring private detectives to get information about him.

The newspaper’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), denies any illegal activity.

Judge Timothy Fancourt considered that the accusations presented by the actor should be examined in a trial, except for a part related to telephone hacking, considering that Grant, 62 years old and originally from Hammersmith, London, England, United Kingdom, He filed his claim in this regard late.

Prince Enrique, 38, the youngest son of King Carlos III, also took legal action against The Sun for the same reason. The decision on holding this eventual trial will be known in the coming months.

Grant accuses tabloid newspaper of “illegal acts”such as “burglaries for hire, trespassing to obtain information by bugging, wiretapping on landlines” as well as “phone hacking and using private investigators to do it all.”

An NGN spokesperson welcomed the dismissal of the phone hacking allegations, saying the group “strongly denies the allegations of illegal information gathering contained in the remainder of the proceedings.”

Noting that this case “goes far beyond the interceptions of voice messages”, Grant considered “it is necessary for the truth to come out” about the practices used by The Sun.

