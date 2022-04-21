Madrid (AFP)

The Spanish judiciary opened the door for the European Football Associations “UEFA” and the international “FIFA”, to pursue the founding clubs of the European Super League, after lifting the ban imposed a year ago on their prosecution.

Judge Sofia Gil of the Madrid Commercial Court, which is looking into the case, approved the appeal submitted by the European Union against the temporary measures imposed a year ago and prevented any sanctions against the clubs sticking to the Super League, namely Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Spain and Juventus, Italy.

The judge considered that her court did not have the “power or legal authority” to prevent any possible sanctions against the three clubs founding the breakaway Super League from the European Champions League, which was aborted before it was born after the withdrawal of all the other nine clubs.

The clubs of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, English, AC Milan, Italian Inter and Atletico Madrid, Spain, withdrew due to the pressure they were exposed to, while Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remained attached to the idea.

“It is up to these disciplinary bodies (UEFA and FIFA) and the independent judges of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to decide on possible sanctions against clubs,” the Madrid court said in a statement on Thursday.

“The concerned clubs can oppose this by requesting appropriate preventive measures,” he added.

The judge also considered that “the threat of imposing penalties on the remaining three clubs does not lead to the impossibility of implementing the independently funded project.”

In a call from Agence France-Presse, Real Madrid did not want to respond to the judge’s decision, similar to the Italian League, which said “we will not comment” on the matter.

For its part, the European Union said in a statement sent to AFP that “UEFA” welcomes this decision and evaluates its consequences.”

And last September, UEFA dropped the disciplinary case against the trio Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, subject to the ruling of the Commercial Court in Madrid, which demanded that it stop pursuing this trio who was behind the launch of the Super League project in April 2021.

The Continental Confederation tried to prosecute the three clubs for what it described as a possible violation of the federation’s legal framework.

He also decided at the time that he “won’t ask for payment” from the other nine clubs.

The six Premier League clubs agreed to pay a total of 22 million pounds as a “goodwill” gesture following the decision to withdraw from the project.

The three clubs sticking to the project filed a lawsuit with the courts, claiming that UEFA was abusing its dominant position by opposing the Super League project.

Because of this project, Juventus President Andrea Agnelli resigned from his position as President of the European Club Association as well as from his position on the UEFA Executive Committee.

The Qatari president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, took the position of president of the association, which includes nearly 250 members from all over the continent, which describes itself as “the only independent body that directly represents football clubs at the European level.”