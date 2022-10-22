In 2006, a girl from the UK confessed that her father was abusing her. Her mother didn’t believe her. The girl decided to leave a camera recording in her room all night. In the middle of the night, her father entered her room and abused her again. In the video, only the forearms and hands of the aggressor could be seen. The police called in Sue Black, a forensic anthropologist who had spent decades identifying nameless corpses; first in her native UK and then in the worst wars on the planet. “Can she identify the man from the video?” she was asked.

The rest of the story is enough for a documentary series and exemplifies how forensic science is changing, because crimes are also changing. There are fewer and fewer crimes in the real world and more in the virtual world, especially scams and sexual abuse, says Black (Inverness, Scotland, 60 years old), in a virtual interview with EL PAÍS. “Nobody would dream of recording themselves robbing a bank, but many pedophiles do take pictures because they want to share their crimes online or make money with the videos. In most of them, the most recognizable part is the back of their hands when they touch the victims”, he details. The Lancaster University professor has just published in Spain written in the bones (Captain Swing).

In the 2006 case, the camera that the girl left recording at night emitted infrared light. “When this type of light hits the skin, it interacts with the deoxygenated blood in the veins and the veins stand out like train tracks,” explains Black. “As her coroner she was sure that the veins on the back of her right hand are different than those on the left; and that each person has a characteristic pattern. As far as I know, there are no two people in the world with the same drawing, not even identical twins, ”she reasons.

Black’s analysis confirmed that the father was the aggressor, and she explained this herself to the jury. It was the first time such a test had been used in the UK.

But the verdict was not guilty. Black, stunned, asked the prosecutor what they had done wrong. “Nothing,” she replied. “The jury didn’t believe the girl because she didn’t cry.”

Since then, the forensic anthropologist has focused on identifying criminals by veins, knuckles, freckles, scars and other unmistakable features on their hands. Reports of her have been admitted as evidence in many trials and have contributed to the life imprisonment of 30 attackers in the UK. Black assures that in 82% of the cases in which she identified the accused, he decided to change his testimony and admit the crime. “For me, having this type of identification means that there is no longer a reason for victims to be forced to provide evidence like the one that girl had to obtain,” confesses Black.

One of his most notorious cases was that of Richard Huckle, who received 22 life sentences after confessing to at least 71 assaults on children, most of them committed in Thailand. In 2019, Huckle was stabbed to death by another inmate with a homemade dagger made from a toothbrush.

In 2018, the anthropologist acknowledged having suffered abuse as a child. She did not report him because he was a family friend. In any case, that episode “had no influence on my professional choice. When I started identifying the hands of pedophiles in 2006, my career was already established, so there is no correlation, ”she says.

Black’s team has received a prestigious help of the European Union of 2.5 million euros to develop a system of identification by hands based on artificial intelligence. “We believe that the layout of the veins is fixed when you are still a fetus and never changes. What we want is for computers to do what experts do: see a hand and identify it by its veins or wrinkles, so that we no longer have to look at those images, ”he explains.

Visualization of the patterns of the veins of the arm with different techniques. adams kong

His team is training the algorithm with thousands of photos of hands donated by volunteers and that they are anonymized: only the sex and approximate age are known. There are two or three images per volunteer and what they want to achieve is for the machine to be able to identify one person among thousands with a tiny margin of error.

These biometric data could be added to other evidence such as DNA and fingerprints. “If you can load all this information into a unified database, fingerprints, wrinkles, veins… the chances of being confused as an individual can be one in many millions,” Black points out.

The researcher believes that her first prototype may be ready in two years. Then she would have to deliver it to Interpol or Europol so that with a hand scanner they are able to identify criminals inside and outside the borders of a country. This type of recognition is on the rise, says the scientist. A quick search of databases shows similar studies in Germany, India, Japan. The first studies on this technique were published by South Korean scientists in 2000, according to a study carried out by the scientific office that advises the US president.

“Blood up to the elbows”

In her new book, Black takes a tour of the human skeleton, recalling bone by bone many of the cases she’s been involved in since she was a forensic anatomy student in the early 1980s.

Her father was a hunter and from the age of five she was the one who gutted the rabbits and plucked the pheasants. At 12 she started working in a butcher shop. She spent “her entire adolescence with blood up to her elbows.” When she got to college, she started biology without being very clear about what she wanted to be when she grew up. In the second year, she was asked if she wanted to help out on a case. She had found an unidentified body off the coast of Scotland. She had been in the water for more than two weeks. She had no fingerprints and her face was mangled, probably by a boat propeller. Black accepted and analyzed the corpse. He was a man in his 20s: she knew his height and his ethnic group. Also, he found a birthmark under the left nipple. They identified a missing person with those characteristics and asked her mother about that mark. “My son doesn’t have any, he’s perfect,” she replied. But when they questioned her girlfriend, he did not hesitate to confirm that she did have it. Her mother never wanted to accept the truth, so the case was closed without an official identification announcement.

Black is possibly the only person in the world to have traveled with two decomposing human heads in her carry-on without being stopped. The Italian Carabinieri had asked him to help identify two victims of Gianfranco Stevanin, a serial killer known as the Terrazzo Monster, who killed six women in northern Italy. Today that odyssey would have been saved by making a simple scanner that can be emailed, Black reckons.

The case that touched him the most happened during the war in Kosovo. A farmer and his family left his village to avoid the shelling. They only returned when they needed supplies. One day, the man was riding the tractor with the whole family behind him in a trailer when a grenade hit. His wife, his sister, his grandmother and his eight children died. The man was shot by a sniper, but he survived.

A year later, Black was summoned by the United Nations to find the remains and clarify whether it was a war crime. “The only thing that man wanted was to identify all the members of his family, because he believed that if not, God would not know who they were and would not take them to paradise,” she recalls. There were hardly any remains to work with, but the forensic anthropologist, an expert in child anatomy, managed to identify all but two: the 14-year-old twins. The remains were tiny and the DNA, identical. One of the corpses kept a Mickey Mouse T-shirt. They asked the father if any of his children liked that character and without hesitation he said his name to explain that he was obsessed with the Disney mouse. “At that moment I understood that the only reason I had gone to Kosovo was to identify this man’s family and give him some sense of completion,” she notes Black.

Portrait of Sue Black by Ken Currie at the National Gallery of Scotland. Ken Curry

The anthropologist is Baroness Black de Strome, a noble title created by herself last year when she was elected to the House of Lords, the British Senate. She is not affiliated with any party and says her job is to provide an expert opinion on science, education and immigration laws, for example, looking for better ways to determine if an unaccompanied minor is a minor with medical tests. In addition, she appears on television and even has a portrait in the National Gallery of Scotland in which she poses in front of a body covered by a green sheet in a dissection room. The painting is called unidentified man.

Black claims he has donated his body to the Lancaster University Anatomy Department for students to practice dissection on. “I want them to rummage through every part of my body and to remember me as I remember the first corpse I dissected. And when there are only bones left, hang my skeleton in the anatomy class; so I can continue teaching for the rest of my days. My daughters, who have grown up watching me work, think it’s great. One of them told me: ‘That’s great. Normally, when people lose their parents, the only thing they can visit is their grave. We, on the other hand, will go to visit you.”

