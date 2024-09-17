The Kremlin said it had not seen the request for a humanitarian corridor in Sudzha

Residents of the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region have appealed to the Russian and Ukrainian authorities with a request to open a humanitarian corridor. The Russian leader’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on this information, said that the Kremlin had not seen such appeals.

To be honest, this is the first time I’ve heard about this. How is it? [обращение] was it sent? We didn’t see, unfortunately, we didn’t receive anything about it Dmitry PeskovKremlin official representative

The list attached to the appeal contains the names of 186 people.

Kommersant previously wrote about the request of relatives of citizens in the territory controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). It was specified that the residents addressed the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, as well as the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Tatyana Moskalkova, the Ukrainian ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The appeal was signed by 88 residents of the Sudzhansky district. They attached a list of their relatives to it – a total of 186 people, seven of whom are minors.

The authors of the letter admit that the number of citizens is significantly higher. They are mainly talking about elderly people who did not have time to leave. One of the authors of the letter, priest Sergiy Televinov, reported that he has elderly parents and a sister left in Sudzha. There has been no contact with them since August 6.

Some saw their own in photographs and in reports of foreign media, some managed to call through Ukrainian operators, but this is always a conversation for seconds Sergey Televinovpriest, one of the authors of the letter about the humanitarian corridor

Those who wrote the appeal fear that if the Ukrainian Armed Forces “decide to defend themselves in the city, the chances of survival for civilians are minimal,” and Ukrainian soldiers could use their relatives as human shields.

It was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were transferring additional forces to Sudzha

The commander of one of the detachments of the Russian army, call sign Aid, noted that the Ukrainian command expects to form a strike force in the Sudzha area and subsequently try to destroy the Russian defense.

“The enemy is trying to pull very large forces here, we are grinding them down in a timely manner so that they cannot form a striking force,” said the Russian fighter. At the same time, he described the situation as quite tense.

Meanwhile, Mash wrote that in the near future, Russian troops plan to cut off parts of the main line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces – from Korenevo to Sudzha – from supplies. It was reported that the Russian Armed Forces are going to take under fire control the highway to the Zeleny Shlyakh farm, and then the village of Lyubimovka.