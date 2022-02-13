After the Saturday dedicated to Group C, the rest of Serie C takes the field in the rich Sunday program. The round will be completed with the expected postponement of Monday (9 pm) of group B, Reggiana-Pescara. From Tuesday, back on the pitch for another midweek round.

GROUP A

–

Both duelists win for the top, with Südtirol maintaining an eight-point lead over Padova. Internal success for the leaders, 1-0 over Pro Vercelli thanks to the right-footed shot in the second half by Rover who took the place of Galuppini (who has yet to unlock with the new jersey). Padova (in the fourteenth useful result) replies away, recovering Seregno (1-2): hosts ahead with Marino, equal to Chiricò on a free-kick, decisive goal by Ceravolo in the first action after the interval. Even behind them all win, with the third place that remains shared. Feralpisalò celebrates on the Pro Sesto field (0-1), with the balance broken by a mistake by the goalkeeper Del Frate. Renate’s external success also in Trento (0-2), thanks to Carini’s own goal and Chakir’s final seal. Four teams at an altitude of 35, where Triestina was already attested after the advance. Juventus U23 returns to smile, knocking Mantova out in the first half (3-0) with a brace from Compagnon. Piacenza also dates back: 3-0 to Pergolettese for the fourth victory in a row, with goalkeeper Pratelli unbeaten from 394 ‘(Bobb also scored, returning from the African Cup played with Gambia). Four useful results for Lecco, which overturns Fiorenzuola from 0-1 to 3-1, with the son of art Simone Andrea Ganz and Nicolò Buso, Renato’s nephew. At the foot of the playoff area, a shot by the Pro Patria that reaches Virtus Verona in the standings overcoming it at home (0-2): the signatures of Castelli and Pierozzi in the final. Without goals Legnago-Giana, with the fear of losing to prevail on both fronts.