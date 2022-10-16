Fourth consecutive defeat for the Umbrians, increasingly last and challenged by the fans. Instead, Bisoli’s team hooks the playoff area

Perugia falls again, and now Silvio Baldini is trembling. Al Curi is 1-2 Sudtirol, the Umbrians collect the fourth consecutive defeat after those with Ternana, Pisa and Como. A negative trend that had blown Fabrizio Castori off the bench.

Decisive the former Mirko Carretta, who enters the final and bags immediately on an assist from Casiraghi, making the cold fall among the hosts, severely challenged by their fans.

First it had been a game with slow rhythms, but with wonderful goals: Mazzocchi unlocked it immediately with a header, then at the beginning of the second half the equalizer with a super shot from outside by Federico Melchiorri. For Pierpaolo Bisoli’s team comes the sixth consecutive useful result (four wins and two draws), the third outside success in a row (after Como and Palermo) and the ninth place in the standings at 14. Perugia remains last at four, called immediately reacting on Saturday against Pippo Inzaghi’s Reggina. See also Benevento never stops: he also beats Monza (3-1) and is second

the first half – Ready, go, and Bisoli’s team startle immediately with Odogwu’s shot to the side. It does not matter, because for the goal of the advantage it is enough to wait for the 13th minute, when on a soft cross by De Col the beating of Mazzocchi (second goal of the season) leaves defense and Gori stunned. A freezing shower for the Umbrians, who had tried a little earlier with Dell’Orco, always with their minds. Baldini reproaches him for a too low pace, so much so that the former Palermo coach changes tactically just before the half hour: inside Curado and Kouan, outside the off Beghetto and Lisi. At the end of the fraction, Perugia asks for a penalty, but on Santoro’s shot there is only the touch of Berra’s chest. It is therefore right that Maggioni let it continue. Too slow the game of the hosts, Sudtirol controls and goes to the break at 1-0. See also Sinner out on his Eastbourne debut. On the grass he has never won yet

Perugia challenged – In the second half Melchiorri enters for a nervous Olivieri (sparks with Masiello at the end of the first part) and Baldini’s change is rewarded. Just the tip at 50 ‘receives from Curado, Berra and the former Nicolussi Caviglia are drunk and unloads from the outside with the right that ends in the corner. Shortly afterwards the whirlwind of changes begins: among the guests in Belardinelli and Casiraghi for Schiavone and De Col, Bartolomei for Vulić in the Umbrians. Who are often dangerous from the corner and in the 71st minute they could make 2-1 with Di Carmine, but not able to catch the ball after Poluzzi’s empty exit. Sudtirol, however, passes in the final with Carretta, who enters in the 82nd minute (for Mazzocchi) and four minutes later beats Gori on an assist from the left and from inside Casiraghi’s area. The ex of the meeting does not rejoice, but he raises his arms to the sky. The four minutes of recovery do not bring other emotions: Sudtirol goes to Curi, Perugia (we contested by the fans) is increasingly in crisis. See also Marvel Civitanova, knocks down Perugia and is champion of Italy

the announcement of his resignation – At the press conference, Stefano Baldini announces his resignation: “We are not a family. There are too many selfishnesses. I cannot make fun of people. I am no longer able to help Perugia.” Then he continues: “My adventure is over. There are too many superficialities and many things I don’t like. I’m not the right person to help Perugia and I want to avoid causing damage to him. After Como I spoke to Santopadre and I told him that I don’t I’m the guy who gets people out of the locker room and scapegoats. I’m sorry for everyone but I don’t see the chance to see things in the long term with my heart. “

October 16, 2022 (change October 16, 2022 | 19:03)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Sudtirol #troubles #Perugia #Curi #Baldini #announces #resignation