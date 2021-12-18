Group A on the field. The leaders do not play. Equal without goals with Virtus Verona for the biancoscudati, second at -5 with Renate: 1-0 at Feralpisalò
Saturday pre-Christmas dedicated entirely to group A, which will close its 2021 with the midweek shift on Tuesday 21 December (first return day).
The leaders Sudtirol will return to the field directly in 2022, which – after reaching nine positive levels at Covid 19 – has seen the matches against Triestina (to 26 January) and Virtus Verona (to 2 February) postponed. He does not take advantage of it to shorten Padova on the top, stopped at 0-0 – and it is the third consecutive equal for Pavanel – right from the Virtus Verona of the former Hallfredsson. Together with the biancoscudati at 39 and five points from the top there is now Renate, who won by measure (1-0, Maistrello) the challenge between the third stopping the series of 14 useful results of Feralpisalò. Second consecutive success (and always 2-1) for Juventus U23 that passes to Legnago: it all happens in the first half, the bianconeri ahead with Brighenti and reached by Buric, before the decisive flash of Mattia Compagnon (who already scored last weekend). After two months Pro Patria is released, which comes back to Pergolettese (2-1) responding with the penalty of Parker and the diagonal of Piu to the cold advantage of the guests signed by Morello.
Many draws
–
Without goals the all-Lombard match between Lecco and Pro Sesto, with the guests who had the best opportunities. Giana moves on the bottom, snatching a point (1-1) against Fiorenzuola, replying with Palazzolo to Giani’s Emilian advantage. A point each in the fog for Piacenza and Seregno (1-1): hosts ahead thanks to Dubickas until recovery, when the mockery of Gonzi’s own goal materializes. Giuseppe Galderisi made his debut with a draw on the Mantua bench, 1-1 on the Pro Vercelli field thanks to Guccione who responded to Della Morte in the final. Few emotions in Trento-AlbinoLeffe (0-0), but for the Bergamo players the wait has shifted to Tuesday when they will make their debut in the brand new Zanica stadium hosting the Pro Patria.
December 18, 2021 (change December 18, 2021 | 9:02 pm)
