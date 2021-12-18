The leaders Sudtirol will return to the field directly in 2022, which – after reaching nine positive levels at Covid 19 – has seen the matches against Triestina (to 26 January) and Virtus Verona (to 2 February) postponed. He does not take advantage of it to shorten Padova on the top, stopped at 0-0 – and it is the third consecutive equal for Pavanel – right from the Virtus Verona of the former Hallfredsson. Together with the biancoscudati at 39 and five points from the top there is now Renate, who won by measure (1-0, Maistrello) the challenge between the third stopping the series of 14 useful results of Feralpisalò. Second consecutive success (and always 2-1) for Juventus U23 that passes to Legnago: it all happens in the first half, the bianconeri ahead with Brighenti and reached by Buric, before the decisive flash of Mattia Compagnon (who already scored last weekend). After two months Pro Patria is released, which comes back to Pergolettese (2-1) responding with the penalty of Parker and the diagonal of Piu to the cold advantage of the guests signed by Morello.