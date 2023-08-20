Bolzano – Alvini starts again from Bolzano, with over 400 fans in tow. A generational shift, after the vintages with Italiano, Thiago, Gotti and Semplici, which in the end, like in a circle, brought us back to the starting point. However, B is the category where Spezia has been the most from 2000 to today, it is difficult to return to A. Even if the underdogs put Spezia at the top of the mountain. However, the team is incomplete, it is experiencing a delicate economic moment, it is about to entrust the administration to Andrea Gazzoli, who arrived from Spal, and the cash flow still indicates a heavy deficit, despite the 62 and over million recovered since January between sales, capital gains and parachute.

The last two weeks of the market will tell the truth about Platek’s projects, which are very uncertain. Sudtirol is therefore the worst opponent to restart: «Overall we are progressing on our path – admits Bisoli. I’m really happy with how we faced the match in the Coppa Italia in Genoa and I hope to repeat it with perhaps one of the strongest teams in the championship which is Spezia». Alvini cashes in and replies, with the only question being Verde-Cassata: «Serie B is a beautiful league and I don’t think it can be defined as a favorite right now; as far as we’re concerned, we’ll have to think about doing our best and interpreting the championship in the best possible way». Directs Marco Piccinini of Forlì. There are delays for the completion of the Picco stadium. Also at great risk is Spezia-Pisa on 7 October.

