Genoa – Sampdoria with the lineup announced in Bolzano with Sudtirol, to seek the victory that gives continuity to the one against Cosenza. Pirlo in midfield confirms Yepes play, while Kasami in place of Girelli is the only change compared to the initial team lined up last Sunday against Cosenza. Confirmation for the formation, 4-3-2-1, with Verre and Borini supporting the lone striker Esposito. Ravaglia is not at his best on the bench and Conti is seen again after more than a year. In Sudtirol Casiraghi goes to the bench, Rauti Odogwu confirms the pair in attack

The formations

South Tyroll: Poluzzi; Giorgini, Vinetot, Masiello, Davì; Ciervo, Tait, Peeters, Rover; Rauti, Odogwu. On the bench: Drago, Cagnano, Ghiringhelli, Siega, Cuomo, Broh, Pecorino, Kofler, Merkaj, Casiraghi, Cisco, Lonardi. All.: Bisolo

Sampdoria: Stankovic; Depaoli, Ghilardi, Gonzalez, Giordano; Kasami, Yepes, Vieira; Verre, Borini; Esposito. On the bench: Tantalocchi, Ravaglia, Buyla, Conti, Askildsen, Panada, Ricci, Girelli, Delle Monache, La Gumina, De Luca. All.: Pirlo