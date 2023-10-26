Genoa – Sudtirol-Sampdoria it’s also Pierpaolo Bisoli-Andrea Pirlo. A challenge between former teammates, in the name of Carletto Mazzone. No, Saturday in Bolzano will not be the first meeting between the two on the bench. There was already the appetizer of the Italian Cup, with the Blucerchiati’s success on penalties last 14 August. But it will be the first time since the passing of their maestro, who flew away on August 19, on the opening weekend of the championship.

The football meeting between Pirlo and Bisoli dates back to January 2001, in Brescia. He, Mazzone, is on the bench. Bisoli was a very loyal man. The coach from Trastevere had weaned him in Cagliari between precious teachings and good-natured reproaches, like the “slippery player, dangerous player” with which Carletto commented on a knockout against Milan for a penalty foul by his player on Donadoni. But the Emilian midfielder had the sacred fire of a fighter.

Mazzone wanted him in Perugia and then in Brescia. It was the year of Roby Baggio, who ended up training alone on his home pitch in Caldogno and revitalized by Sor Carletto. Not happy, in the second half of the season, he also relaunched his prodigal son Pirlo, who returned home on loan from Inter, where he was on the fringes.

The decisive intuition came in the pizzeria, speaking with deputy Menichini: “What do you say if we moved the boy in front of the defense with Baggio in front?”. «And so – said Pirlo – Mazzone changed my career, he was the first to put me there, he said I was his Falcao.” Successful move, for Pirlo and for Brescia who arrived in Europe with him and the Divine Codino, a record for the Leonessa.

«Mazzone had great intuition, there Andrea became among the best in the world – explained Bisoli in August – Before he was an attacking midfielder and I gave him some advice for the defensive part. He saw the plays before the others and as a coach he has everything to get to where his name deserves.” A relationship of esteem was born, which still lasts. «Bisoli? He was a tough nut to crack as a player and he is as a coach – Pirlo’s words before the Italian Cup match – his teams reflect his character.”

A statement that also applies to South Tyrol. Four-four-two, aggressive and compact, a physical team: last year Bisoli arrived in Bolzano after three days and came close to Serie A, surprisingly being eliminated in the playoff semi-final. Now he is 9th, 13 points and a game to recover (with Brescia), fresh from a heavy victory in Cremona. «Am I similar to Mazzone? It’s an honor but I don’t know if I’m up to it, if he coached today he would still be at the forefront”, said Bisoli after his excellent results in Alto Adige.

Shared thoughts from Pirlo. «Mazzone had innovative ideas – he said in the past – In those years there weren’t many coaches who always wanted to play the ball from behind, have possession and start the action. We did it, even though we weren’t a great team. He gave you this desire to impose the game, he wanted to dominate the game. He knew everything about his opponents. And he was nice.”

Also Samp comes off a positive weekend, with the victory regained against Cosenza, the first at Marassi. And even Pirlo, despite having had many important coaches, brings with him some of Mazzone’s teachings. Like the intelligence to vary the module based on the needs of the team. Pirlo loves the 4-3-3 but adapts, see the 4-3-2-1 against Cosenza. And the ability to intuit new roles, see central Murru.

The Maestro was one of the protagonists of “Like a father”, the Amazon docufilm dedicated to Mazzone. Together with him many champions coached by Carletto, for example Baggio, Totti and Guardiola. Pep who wanted Mazzone in the stands at the Olimpico for his first Champions League final as coach, with Barcelona. «Mister, if you’re there too, I win». And so it was. Infinite esteem. “Sorry Arrigo – Guardiola once said to Sacchi – but Carletto was the greatest.” And there are many Mazzone footballers who later became coaches. In Catanzaro Ranieri and Nicolini. In Ascoli Novellino and Mandorlini. In Lecce Conte and Moriero. In Rome Mihajlovic, Giannini and Di Biagio. In Brescia Diana, Calori, the Filippini twins and Javorcic. In Livorno Lucarelli and Palladino. Mazzone followed them all with affection. And from up there, on Saturday at 2pm, there will be someone who will launch a huge “Daje” towards the Druso, dedicated to Bisoli and Pirlo. Then, as always, may the best win.