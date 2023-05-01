Bolzano – The report cards of the rossoblù players, after the Sudtirol-Genoa match played at the Druso stadium and finished goalless.

Martinez 7

Big save on Odogwu, a lot of instinct and a bit of luck. For the rest just a smudge coming out but he has good luck on his side

bani 6

Complicated race due to the physical strength of the opponents, he gets along making himself useful forward

Vogliacco 6

The yellow card taken, the first of the match, conditions him a bit but has the merit of never being in trouble

Dragusin 6

Odogwu often touches him and the duel is hard to face. Not one of his best races but holds up

Frendrup 5.5

Better on the left than on the right, he fits on the wing but that’s not his role. Especially when it comes to closing with the diagonal

Sturaro 6.5

It drops at a distance but starts strong. In the first half he often offers himself, in the second half he fades away.

(32′ st Jagiello sv)

Badelj 6

Less brilliant than other times, it wasn’t at its best and it showed. A few too many lost balls, useful forward so much that he nearly scored

Strootman 7

The best, driver with strength and experience

Criscito 6

It presides but does not push. He goes out with a calf problem, he could have stopped in time

(5′ st Hefti 6 At first it bungles, then it grows and sends encouraging signs)

Gudmundsson 6.5

Go close to the winning goal by hitting a post with a great round shot. It goes intermittently but when it turns on there is none for anyone

Queue 5.5

A little dull, he suffers from the physical duel Zaro and Masiello. Interval change

(1′ st Ekuban 5.5 Few spaces, few flashes)

The coach: Alberto Gilardino 6.5

Point that weighs, Genoa comes out whole from a complicated match. And Serie A is closer

The referee: Di Bello 5

The decisions taken regarding the two penalties claimed by Genoa are not convincing, the impression is that there is both the touch of the hand by Masiello and the contact between Ekuban and Zaro. I don’t pay, he expels both coaches for protests a few seconds from the end, leaving common sense aside