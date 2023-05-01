Bolzano – Genoa on the field in Bolzano for the match against Sudtirol. Formation news: Vogliacco recovers, in central defense, on the bench Sabelli weakened by flu. There is Frendrup on the right wing, Criscito on the left wing. Grifone with the usual 3-5-2, is played at the Druso stadium, the smallest in Serie B with just 5,100 seats.

At least 700 are occupied by rossoblù fans, arrived in Bolzano by any means for a match that could be worth a good slice of promotion to Serie A.

15.03 – Sudtirol lines up the usual 4-4-2

Sudtirol on the pitch with the usual 4-4-2, forward attack entrusted to Odogwu, 32 years old, in his first year in Serie B and with 8 goals scored so far. The president of Lega Serie B, Mauro Balata, was also in the stands

3.00 pm – The chorus of rossoblù fans

For Genoa it is the first time at the Druso stadium, they have never played in Bolzano. And it is the second championship match in history with Sudtirol, the first was played at the Ferraris stadium on 8 December, Genoa won and it was the debut on the bench for Alberto Gilardino, to whom the rossoblù fans dedicated a chorus before the start of the match.