Outbreak Covid has spread to the team’s group Fc Südtirol. Nine players of the leading team of group A of Serie C are currently infected with a 6-point advantage over Padova. To detect the positivity the molecular test. A shock for the company, which had just joined the vaccination campaign of the healthcare company on 9 December, publishing a statement with the title that in retrospect did not bring much luck: “A goal at Covid”. Two players had already been positive on Sunday, but their teammates had been negative. The footballers would be largely asymptomatic and suffering from mild symptoms. However, there are many problems on the sporting level: the team should in fact be placed in isolation and some matches will probably be postponed. “FC Südtirol announces that the tests carried out have shown the positive Covid-19 of 9 team members, all regularly The cases and the whole team group were placed in solitary confinement as per the protocol in force. The company and the competent health authority have activated all the procedures envisaged by the legislation. In compliance with the regulations in force, Lega Pro was promptly informed ” .