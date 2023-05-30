In the first leg of the playoff semifinal, Bisoli’s team scored in full recovery. On Friday, a draw in Puglia is enough to go to the final

Call it the Sudtirol area. Once again Bisoli’s team found the decisive goal in the last minutes of the match: in the 92nd minute Casiraghi crossed into the area, Rover released at the far post and headed Caprile: it ended 1-0. Bari defeated in full recovery in the first leg of the playoffs. Dejà-vù at Druso, because three days ago the home fans had burst out with joy in the 89th minute for Casiraghi’s usual winning goal in the preliminary round against Reggina. Now Mignani’s men will try to recover in the return match at the San Nicola stadium on Friday 2 June. But this Sudtirol wants to keep dreaming.

Few chances — First half blocked at the Druso. The hosts manage the game and Bari closes well. Bisoli’s team tries to get the ball moving past the halfway line, but never manages to trigger Odogwu and Mazzocchi up front. The guests wait, close the spaces and leave on the counterattack. In the 17th minute Cheddira runs on the right, dribbles an opponent and crosses, De Col anticipates Benedetti by sweeping the ball away. The only real shot on goal in the first half came from the Moroccan full-back. In the 32nd minute Bari steals the ball on the edge of the opposing area, Esposito launches his teammate, the ’98 class tries the shot safely blocked by Poluzzi. See also Three individuals are being investigated for swindling more than 20,000 euros from a resident of Puerto de Mazarrón

Lightning in the finish — Mignani’s team starts again aggressive also in the second half. In the 54th minute Esposito takes measures from distance, deflected by Vicari. Ten minutes later, the usual Cheddira receives after an excellent pocket on the right by Dorval but does not impact the ball well. In the 74th minute it was the hosts who went very close to the opening goal. Rover crosses for Odogwu, the attacker makes the bank and serves Mazzocchi who sends out first. Little happens in the last few minutes, the game seems over. But in the 92nd minute, in full stoppage time, Casiraghi makes room on the left, crosses into the box and Rover with a header finds the decisive 1-0 goal. Fundamental success for Sudtirol, everything was decided on Friday at San Nicola in the second leg.

