Sunday program of the third to last round of Serie C dedicated to group A and the southern group. The postponement of Monday evening in group C (at 21), Foggia-Catanzaro will close the circle. From the next round the obligation of contemporaneity is triggered, in each group, for the last 180 minutes of the regular season.

Group A – Both Südtirol and Padova win, with the direct clash next Saturday in Bolzano which becomes more and more a play-off for direct promotion. The leaders – who maintains two points ahead – smile again after two winless rounds: the 4-0 on the Fiorenzuola field is very clear with the signatures of De Marchi, Voltan (from a penalty), Rover and Beccaro. The eighth consecutive victory in the league of Oddo’s Padova was more painful for Euganeo: the 1-0 over Giana comes from the spot (Chiricò at 27’s.t.), After Ceravolo had saved another penalty in the first half. Zanellati. In third place Feralpisalò extends: 2-1 to Pro Patria – which was in a positive streak – with two opening goals from Spagnoli and Guerra, a disadvantage halved too late by Piu. Stefano Vecchi’s team now has four points ahead of Renate, fourth and slipped in Alessandria on the Juventus U23 field (2-1): Rossetti responds to the Juventus advantage of Brighenti, then the decisive flash of Zuelli (first goal among the professionals ) and certain playoffs for Zauli. Piacenza also goes to the post season, victorious in Lecco (2-1) with goals from Munari and Nava (in the middle the provisional equal of Giudici and a missed penalty from Cesarini). Overtaking of Triestina on Pro Vercelli in sixth place: at Nereo Rocco ends 4-2, double by Trotta and great match by Procaccio with a goal and a penalty obtained. In the struggle for salvation everything remains open. One point each for AlbinoLeffe and Virtus Verona (0-0) who have 42 points and approach the finish line, Mantua collapses at home with Pergolettese overtaking them at 40 (2-0, Morello and Lepore) and the public del Martelli challenges the majority shareholder – and also the president of Verona – Maurizio Setti, inviting him to leave the club. Legnago wins the direct match on the field of Pro Sesto (2-1): Contini’s guest advantage in the second half, then a very heated final with the provisional equal of Pecorini and the three-point flash of Sgarbi in the recovery that is worth the hook to Giana. It ends without a goal between Seregno and Trento, who would both be in the playout today. See also Dakar | Agazzi talks about his creation: the Racing Kit RS for Honda

Group c – Party for over twenty-two thousand spectators at San Nicola, where the public embraced Mignani’s team already promoted to B: to resolve the heartfelt (and nervous) challenge with Avellino Maita takes care of it with a great goal in the final of the first half (1 -0), then the former Frattali locks the door. “We want to score as many points as possible – the words of the Bari coach -, we proved it in front of a team that perhaps had stronger motivations than ours”. Palermo remains alone in second place – victorious in Saturday’s advance in Monopoli – but the rosanero will rest next weekend when they should have hosted Catania in the derby. The race for the best post-season grid position remains open. One step away from the historic landing in the playoffs for the freshman Monterosi, in his first year among the professionals: Rocco Costantino’s goal number 14, from a penalty, punishes Francavilla (1-0), exacerbating the difficult moment, given that the Brindisi team have collected only three points in the last six games. Juve Stabia and Picerno also extend towards the playoff area. Walter Novellino’s team spreads the Paganese (4-0, Bentivegna brace and Grassadonia bench in the balance), also clear the 3-0 of the Lucanians on Fidelis Andria with two goals from the expert center-forward Gerardi. To date, Fidelis Andria-Paganese would be the only playout cross. A free-kick from Rizzo – a thoroughbred Messina, his first goal in the Giallorossi, with the complicity of the goalkeeper Chiorra – is enough for Messina to get the better of Taranto (1-0), with both teams celebrating the arithmetic salvation. Really one step away even for Potenza, who pass on the field of an opaque Turris (2-0) with Romero and Guaita. The verdict of relegation for Vibonese, overwhelmed 4-1 by Campobasso who keeps the playoff dream alive, has been postponed for another week. See also Mertens-Napoli, everything is silent on the renewal: he would like to stay, but the club is taking time

