Prodi: “The ancient behavior of Ukrainian governments was certainly not done without sin”

In the interview with Romano Prodi that Report will be broadcast tonight, the former Prime Minister is attacking the agreements with theAlgeria to replace Russian supplies: “In Qatar and Algeria and every European country goes there on its own and everyone thinks they have the extra gas that that country produces. Instead – the professor declared to Report microphones – we Europeans then at eventually we will have a very limited additional quantity “. Prodi therefore defines the agreements that Italy and other countries are reaching with alternative suppliers “smoky speeches”.

During the interview with Report reporter Giorgio Mottola, Prodi reveals for the first time unpublished details on the offer received by Putin for the presidency of the Sudstreamthe gas pipeline that was supposed to connect Russia to Italy: “I said no – says the professor – for a very simple reason: I was the prime minister and I had contributed as a politician to the project, but I thought about it for a long time, I assure you that he was very well paid “.

To the microphones of Report Prodi also recalls the mediation made when he was president of the European Commission between Russia and Ukraine for the gas conflicts: “The ancient behavior of Ukrainian governments was certainly not done without sin. I had to go to Kiev, when I was president of the European Commission, twice to speak with the ministers because they were tapping the gas. It started a hundred from the Russian border and reached eighty “. And finally he concludes:” There were a thousand ways to build peace conditions but Germia wanted to be the quasi-monopolist that came from Russia “.

