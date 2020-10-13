Sudesh Bhosle told in an exclusive conversation on NavbharatTimes.com’s Facebook page that while attending college, he went to see the orchestra at a function at National College, Bandra, Mumbai. At the same time, I expressed a wish to a friend that Amitabh wants to speak the dialogues of Bachchan’s films on stage. Permission was granted and when he stepped on the stage and said that he would speak in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan today, all the boys and girls started laughing. Actually this hooding was done by looking at the thin-skinned personality of Sudesh Bhosle. People thought, what will be the voice of Bachchan?

At that time, Amitabh Bachchan’s voice was not mimicry

“By this time, people used to voice the stars like Ashok Kumar, Rajkumar, Omprakash, Jeevan, there was no mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan’s voice,” says Sudesh. As soon as I started speaking the dialogue of Amitji’s film Amar Akbar Anthony on the mic, the positive hooting of people started.

For the first time Big B sung for the film Ajuba 3 songs.

While recounting the recording of the song Jumma-Chumma De De … from the Sudesh film Hum, “Laxmikant ji of music director Laxmikant – Pyare Lal duo listened in an orchestra and introduced me to Shashi Kapoor Sahab. Shashi Kapoor gave me three songs to be filmed on Big B in his Amitabh Bachchan starrer film Ajauba on hearing my voice. After this I got a chance to sing Jumma-Chumma De De … in the film Hum.

Jumma-chumma de de song written in 12 days

‘Jumma Chumma De De … is a very interesting anecdote for a song recording. At first, Laxmikant ji made me practice hard at his home. Sometimes he would give me a kiss in my own voice… Sometimes he would ask me to sing in Bachchan sahab’s voice. It took about 12 days to create and practice one-by-two lines of songs. Antara Anand Bakshi Sahab wrote the song.

Amitji said as soon as he heard the song- record immediately

‘When the entire structure of the song was made, Bachchan saheb was called to Laxmikant ji’s house and I heard him sing without a microphone. As soon as Amitji heard my song, he said – Record it immediately. This song was recorded in front of Bachchan saab.

Recording of Jumma-Chumma lasted 17 hours with 80 concerts

‘The day the song was recorded, the recording of the song started from 9 am with a total of 80 music. After a full 17 hours, we were all packed up at around 2 pm. I only drank 25 glasses of tea in 17 hours during the recording. ‘

Jumma-Chumma was starving for 17 hours in the recording of de-de

‘Starved for 17 hours due to fear of spoiling his voice and excitement of working, had not eaten even a pimple. To tell the truth, I did not even remember hunger and I was feeling that if people ate such a big song, somewhere, then the voice would not get disturbed.

Condition used to get worse after seeing Bachchan

‘The song was being recorded at Mehboob Studio in Bandra and Amitabh Bachchan was shooting a film there. Whenever there was a break in shooting, he would come to the recording. As soon as Bachchan sahab comes in fear, my condition gets worse.

Bachchan did not want to do recording in front of him

‘I didn’t want to do my final recording in front of Amitabh Bachchan, I was scared. Laxmikant ji understood this and I took Bachchan sir out of front of me. Many times he used to try this trick to increase my confidence and sing in his voice, then sing in the voice of Kah Te His (Bachchan), then say it is right, sing in this voice and thus recording Jumma Chumma De De It is done. ‘

Jumma-kiss was a hit as soon as it was recorded

‘Today it has been 30 years to record that song, this song became a hit as soon as it was recorded, it was dominated by the words of everyone present in the recording. I found the acidity of the 25 glasses of tea I drank the next day, my condition had worsened. ‘