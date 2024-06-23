Home page World

From: Fabian Hartmann

It started as a fishing trip. But then two angler friends and their guide had to start a rescue operation out of nowhere.

Grenada, Mississippi – A fishing trip can have many pitfalls. Two fishing enthusiasts in the US state of Mississippi had to experience this too. The two friends Bob Gist, a 61-year-old State Farm representative in Arkansas, and Brad Carlisle, State Farm representative in Tennessee, had actually promised each other a relaxing fishing trip. The two had not seen each other for a while, as Gist told Fox News However, it was not going to be a relaxing day of fishing in Mississippi for the two of them – quite the opposite.

During a fishing trip, men are surprised by a pack of dogs in the lake water

First, the two went out onto the waters of Lake Grenada with Jordan Chrestman, a local fishing guide. Since the two had already been fishing on the lake in the early hours of the morning but had not caught much, they and their fishing guide moved to another spot with what they thought was a better fishing ground.

“We moved about half a mile from our previous location and started fishing there,” says Gist, describing the two’s second attempt at fishing that day. Then, out of nowhere, the farmers and fishing enthusiasts from the Midwest of the USA received an alarming signal: “But soon we heard some dogs barking,” he adds.

What they then experienced left the three more than astonished: “Soon we saw some dogs in the water on the horizon,” Gist explains. “We continued fishing for about 10 or 15 minutes, and Jordan said, ‘Hey guys, if you don’t mind, we really need to look for the Dogs because they are far out in the water,'” he adds. So the two farmer friends asked Chrestman to lead them to the dogs. When the boat arrived on the scene, they again could hardly believe their eyes.

The three angler friends must have presence of mind – and show determination

In front of them in the water, they spotted a deer alongside the numerous dogs. It was apparently being chased by the dogs and driven into the water of Lake Grenada. “We were just amazed because there were dogs everywhere and they were all running in different directions because they could no longer see the shore on either side,” says Gist. It is not unusual for hunting dogs to target wild animals such as deer – Residents in Verden, Lower Saxony, recently had to make this experience

The three quickly realized that the dogs were hunting dogs, because the animals were obviously wearing expensive GPS radio collars. Without hesitation, the men took the dogs onto the boat so that they wouldn’t drown.

“We immediately started calling the dogs onto the boat, grabbed their collars and put them in the boat,” said Gist. Each of the men grabbed as many dogs as he could carry. They then loaded the animals onto the boat until they had no more room. Chrestman alone managed to collect 25 to 27 dogs, making sure that none of the pups tried to get back into the water.

On the shore, the three dog rescuers meet the panicked owner of the animals: “It was terrible”

As the men returned the dogs to shore, they encountered the dogs’ owner, who was panicking and calling for help. After rescuing the second group of dogs, a man on shore told Gist and the others that he had the GPS tracker for the dogs and asked if he could join the rescue.

“We came back to the ramp with the last group of dogs. We had to pull the dogs out of the boat because they didn’t want to get out of our boat. They were afraid they would go back into the water. It was terrible,” Gist stressed. The dogs’ owner, still frightened but happy, even tried to pay Chrestman. But he refused to accept a reward.

“Opportunities to help someone are always there,” Gist told the Associated Press (AP) news agency. “If you see something, you should do something,” he stressed. He described Chrestman as a true hero of dog rescue. “This man here has shown presence of mind: If we hadn’t done anything, we would now be mourning 38 dead dogs.” (fh)