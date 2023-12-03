Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

On a flight to India there was suddenly a leak from the ceiling of the plane. The airline clarified the incident and apologized.

New Delhi – Passengers on a flight from London to Amritsar in India have witnessed an unusual incident. Water suddenly flowed from the luggage rack into the interior of the plane. What happened? Users on X had different theories? The airline also spoke up and clarified the situation.

Water leaks from the ceiling into the interior of an Air India plane

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) was shared, the unusual incident can be seen on the plane. The video was posted on November 29th and after a very short time it had already been viewed over 850,000 times. In the video, passengers can be seen trying to sleep. The seats were cleared where the water was dripping into the plane. The water was by no means just a few drops. The damp water ran into the plane in clearly visible rivulets.

On Another suggested that it was “probably condensation – very common on an airplane like this.”

He was spot on with that. “On flight AI169 from Gatwick to Amritsar on November 24, 2023, there was a rare occurrence of condensation in the cabin,” Air India said after the incident. They also stated that “some of our guests who were sitting in the affected rows were immediately moved to vacant seats.”

After water on Dreamliner plane: Air India apologizes to passengers

As the airline stated, “this unexpected incident is very much regretted.” However, the passengers on board did not appear to be in danger at any time: “Air India is very concerned about the safety and comfort of the guests on board.” Allowed a side swipe The creator of the video said: “Air India… fly with us: it’s not just a trip, it’s a captivating experience,” he wrote underneath.

